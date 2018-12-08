Cliff Bauman wants to show you his life. He almost lost it.

He wants to show you the fire pit in his backyard, where he and his family roast s'mores in the winter, and the patio where they eat dinners on warm Virginia nights. He pulls up photos on his phone.

Bauman wants to show you his family. His older son, Cliff Jr., 14, a wrestler. He swipes right. A picture of them working out in his basement gym. They run together, too. But not the long run – Bauman does that one alone. His younger son, Lloyd, 4, is always on the move. His wife Krystal is his rock. He doesn’t avoid cliches – it was love at first sight, he says, when he spotted her in the chow hall in Kuwait more than a decade ago.

This is the life that nearly eluded him.

“If you would have told me in August of 2001 that by December of 2002, I would try to commit suicide, I would call you a damn liar,” he says.

But on Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists turned the iconic towers along Manhattan’s skyline into rubble and flew a Boeing 757 into the west side of the Pentagon in Washington. Chief Warrant Officer Bauman, then 31, was scheduled to be in the Pentagon that morning, but his boss was late, postponing their departure from the National Guard Bureau in Crystal City, Virginia. The fortuitous delay put Bauman about a block from the Pentagon when the jet hit.

He headed toward the tragedy and spent two days without sleep in search of the living, wading through water, fuel, bodies and debris. All he found were the dead.

“I went home early morning on [Sept.] 13th, took my hat, boots and gloves off, put them in a box, washed my uniform and just kind of went on with my life,” he says.

Except he couldn’t. On the first anniversary of 9/11, Bauman read a story profiling victims at the Pentagon. He recognized one.

“I had crawled over half her body,” he says quietly.

Bauman had struggled all year, but that moment, he says, marked the beginning of a rapid unraveling. The happy-go-lucky guy who was always the first to say hello at work, the first to ask about your day, your family, that speech you gave last week, the guy who never knew a stranger – one year later, he was unrecognizable. He was withdrawn. He began to drink heavily. He had nightmares full of terrors too brutal to describe.

Bauman had never thought about ending his life before 9/11. But he had never learned how to deal with anguish that profound. He grew up on a farm in Aurora, Missouri, where he was taught, like so many men, that pain was meant to be endured. He never saw his father cry. The resolve to conceal what he saw and felt was firmly rooted.

Bauman was ordered to attend counseling and diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but he says he lied to the counselor about how he felt. He was worried about his job and about losing his security clearance. He accepted a prescription for a sleep aid to help with the nightmares, but he couldn't escape them.

In the winter of 2002, tormented by what he saw and the guilt of not saving anyone, Bauman felt he deserved to die. While he was home with his family for the holidays that December, he made an attempt on his life.

Suicide in the military

Bauman's experience reflects a broader trend in the military after 9/11. Suicide rates in the military rose with the onset of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars and remain higher today than before 2003.

Since 2011, according to the Department of Defense, the military's suicide rate for the active component has been mainly on par with the general U.S. population after adjusting for age and sex, now roughly 17 deaths per 100,000.

Veterans die by suicide at more than 1.5 times the rate of non-veterans, according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Laura Neely, a research personnel psychologist at the Department of Defense Suicide Prevention Office, says the department is working to address the unique stresses service members face: trauma from combat, instability from multiple deployments and the loss of purpose many feel when re-entering civilian life.

Neely says one of the most intractable problems is the military culture of tough resilience that makes it difficult to seek help.

Retired Army Col. Ellen Haring, director of programs and research at the Service Women's Action Network, says the warrior mindset is ubiquitous.

“The real problem is the culture in the military that says suck it up and drive on, and if you can’t suck it up and drive on, then you’re weak and you have no place here," Haring says. "Until we change our culture to say, hey, it’s actually strong to be able to recognize your own needs, that that’s not a weakness, to be introspective, then we’re going to continue to see this problem."

Although military officials say seeking mental health treatment alone cannot affect security clearance, many service members avoid seeking help or speaking openly to a counselor because they fear losing clearance or promotions. The Department of Defense says approximately 60 percent of service members say they would not seek mental health care because they worry it will negatively impact their careers.

Learning to cope

Bauman survived his attempt. His brother, who knew he had been struggling, came home, found him unconscious and rushed him to the hospital.

“It’s kind of funny, when I’m coming out of my fog and you have all the bright lights in the emergency room and everything, the first face I see is my brother’s, and for a split second, I think, ‘Is my brother God?’ ” Bauman says.

Bauman says he doesn't know precisely what triggered his suicide attempt. He felt an intense pressure to perform at work, but the constant flashbacks were a distraction. He was stressed that he couldn't explain to his worried family what was happening to him, because he didn't know himself. He remembers having a couple of drinks, then the feeling of guilt overwhelmed him.

"I just got tired and didn’t want to deal with it anymore," he says.

After his attempt, Bauman decided he had to deal with the guilt.

“I made the conscious decision to go back into counseling and focus on me and not so much worry about what’s going on with my career,” he says. “[I] was opening up about why I did what I did and how it got to that point, and I felt suddenly ... the sunlight seems bright, the darkness doesn’t seem so dark.”

Neely says she wishes more service members would do the same.

“It’s OK to seek help,” she says. “There is no wrong door. Whether that is a peer or a spouse or a chaplain or a mental health professional, it’s OK to seek help.”

Bauman's experience mirrors that of other suicide survivors. Nine out of ten people who attempt suicide and survive will not go on to die by suicide later, according to suicidology literature. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says healing after an attempt takes time. It's important for survivors to understand what puts them at risk and develop coping strategies they can execute on their own.

"Most people survive and go on to engage in life," says Jill Harkavy-Friedman, a clinical psychologist and vice president of research at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Coming back wasn't easy, Bauman says. Returning to work was unsettling. Some co-workers who knew about his attempt avoided him. Others weren't sure what to say. Even close friends didn't know how to approach him. He could feel their fear, but he couldn't change it. He did work to change himself.

Bauman learned his isn’t the kind of ailment that goes away. To survive, he says, he had to learn to cope, and that means vigilantly managing his PTSD and being mindful of triggers.

"You could walk into a room, and a light would flash a certain way. You could go outside, and the wind could blow a certain way, or you could get a smell of something burning ... that can take you back to that moment,” he says. “And for those of us who’ve had a traumatic event, that moment comes back – so vivid – it’s just like you’re watching an HD movie and you’re in it.”

Nearly seven years after his attempt, Bauman was tested.

On the afternoon of Oct. 3, 2009, Bauman was fishing in the Chesapeake Bay with a friend and his son Cliff Jr., who was 5, when they witnessed a collision between a barge and a 17-foot boat. The boat capsized with four men aboard. None wore life vests.

Bauman again headed toward tragedy. He steered his boat toward the smaller vessel, stripped down, put on a life jacket and dove into the 60-degree water. He could hear his son, frantic and frightened, crying for him to come back.

Bauman saved three men that day. One died on the scene.

Afterward, guilt began to balloon again. He found himself fixating not on the lives he saved, but on the one life he didn't. He was depressed. But this time, instead of trying to hammer his guilt down, he talked about it. He opened up to a psychologist. He channeled his love for his son into the will to survive.

"I stopped myself from going down that path," he says.

A year later, Bauman was given the Soldier’s Medal for his bravery, the highest award a soldier can receive for heroism not related to combat.

“I think about all the moments in my life that would have been missed out on had I completed my attempt,” he says.

Too many to count.

Cliff Bauman with his family. From left, his sons Cliff Jr. and Lloyd, and his wife, Krystal.

Cliff Bauman

Suicide Lifeline: If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night or chat online.

The Military Crisis Line, online chat and text-messaging service are free to all service members, including members of the National Guard and Reserve and veterans, even if you are not registered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or enrolled in VA health care. Call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.

