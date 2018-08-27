A common misconception about suicide is that suicidal thoughts are uncommon and suicidal attempts signal that a person cannot be helped. This simply is not true.

One in 33 Americans seriously thought about suicide in 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That year, more than 1.25 million people survived a suicide attempt.

Many go on to live full, joyous and healthy lives; others continue to struggle with suicidal thoughts. But all are surviving. They have found ways to cope with the underlying pain, ways to get through the hard days we all have, ways to recognize when they need to ask for help. Here we share self-care suggestions from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255), as well as survivors' coping techniques in their own words.

Be kind to yourself, first and foremost

Suicide survivor Jeremiah Hale, front row far left, with his "fellow military and first responder brothers."

Jeremiah Hale

While serving in the Army, Jeremiah Hale said he began to struggle with the will to live. He was addicted to prescription painkillers after an injury during a training mission. His marriage was falling apart. He felt as though he was failing as a husband, a father, a son and a brother. Hale made two suicide attempts, one while serving in the Army, and another once he'd left.

"I had to forgive myself, and I had to let go of a lot of those things that I was holding on to," said Hale, 32.

He said he was able to heal once he shifted his mindset. He used to think asking for help signaled weakness, but he realized it takes a lot of courage to open up. He doesn't have to endure his pain alone.

Hale now finds multiple ways of coping. He talks to his close friends when something is on his mind, and he lends an ear whenever one of his buddies needs help, which he said gives him "a sense of purpose."

"I've learned how to be happy with who I am as a person and to know that I have self-worth," he said. "I meditate, which is something that I never did – I thought that it was kind of taboo ... it was so unorthodox from what I was taught."

Embrace simple things as self care

Take a 5-minute break in your day

Write about something you are grateful for

Create a happy playlist and a coping playlist

Take your medication on time

TERESA LO

Know that broken isn't bad

Shelby Rowe was executive director of the Arkansas Crisis Center, which runs the state's suicide lifeline, when she experienced her own suicidal crisis in 2010. She survived her attempt and serves as the suicide prevention program manager at the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. In 2016, she was honored by the Chickasaw Nation as their Dynamic Woman of the Year.

Rowe does beadwork as a way to connect with her Native heritage and as a "mindfulness exercise," but she sees even deeper meaning in it.

"Beads are nothing but broken glass, little pieces of broken glass. And so I spend hours of my time mending broken things, making something beautiful out of something broken," she said.

She believes there is power and possibility in remaking yourself again.

"In our lives, when you feel that everything is shattered, there’s infinite power in that moment you get to put all the pieces back together however you want. ... Seeing my past traumas more as strengths helped me to see that it wasn’t that I was strong in spite of the brokenness, but I was stronger because of that brokenness," she said.

Cherish yourself

Write a love letter to yourself

Sit with your emotions, and allow yourself to feel and accept them

Pamper yourself

Treat yourself to a favorite snack

Take yourself out to dinner

Find your people

Misha Kessler is a suicide attempt survivor who has since founded Remedient, a marketing and design company for mental health professionals and causes.

Handout for USA TODAY

Misha Kessler spent the better part of his youth trying to convince himself he was straight. He was always hiding, which he said left him feeling isolated. He struggled with anxiety and depression.

"It's very hard to truly convey just how strong of a conviction you will have in that [suicidal] mindset," he said. "You are truly convinced that your family doesn't love you, that you have no friends because you have to constantly lie to someone or because you have to constantly hide who you are. ... It was this ultimate conviction ... that I would be doing them a favor if I removed myself from the equation."

During his sophomore year in college, Kessler attempted suicide. Since then, he has learned coping techniques and founded Remedient, a digital marketing and design company for mental health care professionals and causes. Support networks, he said, are key to getting through the rough days:

"My family is some of my best support, my close friends that I have met through the field of suicide prevention ... I think one of the biggest fears is always going to be, if I tell someone about this, are they going to treat me differently, or see me as less than or think they can't rely on me?" he said. "And these are the kind of people I can go to and tell them every detail of what is going on and just how bad things are getting, if they're getting bad, and they don't do any of that. They just know I am me. A well-educated support network is unbelievably helpful."

If your support network isn't well-educated on suicide, here's a place for them to start:

SUICIDE PREVENTION: What you say (and don't say) could save a person's life

NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE: How to help someone else

Get outside yourself

Take a walk outside

Volunteer

Donate 3 pieces of clothing that you no longer wear

Say thank you to someone who has helped you

Compliment someone (and yourself, too!)

Talk to yourself like your best friend would

Jennifer Sullivan, third from left, says her hometown friends are some of her biggest supporters.

Jennifer Sullivan

Jennifer Sullivan, 21, a student at Worcester State University in Massachusetts, has struggled with suicidal thoughts since middle school, where she experienced intense bullying.

"I remember being in English class and my classmates just telling myself I should kill myself every day," she said. "I began self-harming. I cut everywhere I could find a clean patch of my skin."

The suicidal thoughts grew worse after she was raped twice, she said, once before her freshman year of college and again during her sophomore year. To cope, she learned to share her struggles with friends she knows will drop everything to help her when she needs it.

"When I’m going through a rough patch, [my friends] will keep their [phone] volume turned on and up at night in case I need to talk," she said. "They have mentioned many times that I’d just need to say the word and they would call out from work or miss class ... to come visit. ... It's an extra reminder that I have support and am not alone in my journey."

Sullivan also drew strength from a support group she attended after her second rape. It was a place she could talk openly about her trauma with other survivors in different stages of healing.

"I met this fantastic group of young ladies. One of them became one of my best friends," she said. "And whenever I have these negative feelings of wanting to die or even to cut because of my rape, I text her, and I'm just like, 'Hey, I'm having a bad day. And how do you cope with a flashback? How do you talk yourself down from that very high state?' or 'I need some positive pictures or quotes,' and she'll send me a few, and it'll help. ... I get a lot of support from people who've been through it themselves."

When Sullivan has an immediate urge to harm herself, one of the tools she uses is distraction. She often turns to an app called Virtual Hope Box, which describes itself as an "accessory" to mental health treatment and uses "simple tools to help patients with coping, relaxation, distraction, and positive thinking."

Find comfort

Watch your favorite movie

Forgive someone

Forgive yourself

Take the time to find five beautiful things during your daily routine

De-clutter your mind: Write down what's bothering you, then literally throw it away

Hunt the good stuff

National Guardsman Cliff Bauman survived a suicide attempt after struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder. One of the ways he turned a corner was to commit to therapy. "For those of us who’ve had a traumatic event, that moment comes back – so vivid – it’s just like you’re watching an HD movie and you’re in it," he said. "So you have to learn how to positively deal with those triggers."

Bauman counts his wife among his most important supporters.

"She has gone to counseling herself to learn how to better deal with me when I’m having triggers," he said. "Because sometimes family members can put more stress on a person."

Knowing your limit is important. Bauman spends a lot of time talking about his suicide attempt publicly, and there are times when he has to pause and take a time out.

"To constantly talk about this and bring these things up, it wears on you. ... If I feel like it’s getting to be too much, I just stop," he said. "Because I have to keep myself healthy."

Bauman also maintains his mental health by keeping active.

"For me, I like to run," Bauman said. "My older son, we enjoy working out, so we work out together, but also I do my long runs by myself because that’s my decompression time."

Tips for dealing with triggering moments can include:

Reminding yourself that you're safe and not actively in danger

Breathing exercises

Physically distracting yourself, such as snapping a rubber band or focusing on the warmth of a hot cup of tea, coffee or cocoa

Mentally distracting yourself, such as counting, playing the alphabet game or watching a lighthearted video

Calling a friend or therapist

Find a safe space

Adam Swanson, a senior prevention specialist at the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, attempted to take his own life when he was 9. He was not out in elementary school, but he said people knew he was different and targeted him mercilessly. He survived, he said, by finding community:

"I don’t want to perpetuate the idea that gay kids need theater and choir, but gay kids need theater and choir! Let's be real," he said. "I found a group of kids who were oddballs. I found opportunity in speech and debate and the arts and spaces where there were other kids being made fun of for whatever reason, who also had a desire to just be children. And having those safe spaces where I could be myself ... that was my saving grace. ... I just got to a point where I decided that I can't let these other kids determine my life path. I have to find a way to shape my own experience, and that’s what I did."

Take action

Start that one project you’ve been contemplating for a while

Plan a lunch date with someone

Create a DIY self-care kit of things that make you feel better

Reach out to a therapist, particularly one who specializes in evidence-based suicide prevention techniques such as Dialectical Behavior Therapy, Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Suicide Prevention or CAMS (Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidality)

Say yes to therapy

Shear Avory, 20, is transgender and has struggled with suicidal thoughts since childhood. Avory was sent to conversion therapy, the controversial practice of trying to change someone’s sexual identity. At age 10, Avory entered the foster system.

Avory's experience reflects that of many people struggling with trauma: Finding the right therapist is crucial.

"My therapist is a queer black woman of color, and so I'm able to feel immediately comfortable and vulnerable in being able to share my experiences with her," Avory said. "Knowing that once a week, I'll have the opportunity to grieve, to vent, to express myself, to be mad, to be angry, and for that to be validated ... even if it's just for an hour a week, really, really picks me up time and time again."

The search for acceptance is ongoing.

"Healing is not a linear experience," Avory said. "It is difficult, it is hard and I honestly don't know, I don't know what I'm doing. And that's OK. ... I'm in a place where I'm needing to accept myself where I'm at and meet myself where I'm at and go from there."

Avory still feels fragile at times but holds on to the promise of a healthy future.

"There's so much of me that wants to be happy," Avory said. "I want to experience happiness, I want to feel the joy, I want to be able to just live in the moment and to feel as if I'm thriving and not just surviving. And that's a struggle that I've been experiencing my entire life. But the baby steps, the baby steps give me so much hope."

Recharge

Make time to stop, stand and stretch for two minutes

Take a mental health day from school, work or obligations

Give yourself permission to say no

Take a new fitness class

Fight the thoughts

Deena Nyer Mendlowitz hosts "Mental Illness & Friends," a live comedy talk show.

Deena Nyer Mendlowitz

Deena Nyer Mendlowitz, 40, has struggled with suicidal thoughts since pre-adolescence. She made her first suicide attempt when she was a senior in college. Nearly 20 years later, Mendlowitz said, every day she has to say no to dying.

"All day long, it’s this idea, not just 'I should die, I should die, I should die' ... [but] how will I go on? ... I do things in life that are opposite to what these feelings are," she said.

Mendlowitz hasn't been able to quiet her suicidal thoughts, but she has learned to cope with them. She's gained enough perspective to challenge them.

"I would love if I could just lose weight by thinking about exercise, but we can’t lose weight that way, and for me that comes as a comfort with suicidal thoughts," she said. "I can’t just kill myself just by having these constant thoughts. ... In the beginning, you think, 'I have to listen to these. If my brain is telling me this, it must be right.' [But] more and more, it’s me telling my brain, 'You are wrong.' "

A central outlet for Mendlowitz, a teacher, is improv, which she performs through her live comedy talk show, "Mental Illness & Friends!"

"Because it’s so fast, for me, it’s one of the few places that my brain feels relief," she said. "You have to, when you’re doing improv, you have to only focus on what you’re doing right in that moment. For me, even if it’s just those 20 minutes, it’s almost always, unless I’m really not doing well, it’s a complete break from these constant thoughts."

When in doubt, reach out The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available for you any time you need it: 1-800-273-8255



Contributing: Elizabeth Shell and Anne Godlasky, USA TODAY

