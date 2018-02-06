President Obama delivers his farewell address First lady Michelle Obama hugs President Obama after he gives his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago. 01 / 20 First lady Michelle Obama hugs President Obama after he gives his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago. 01 / 20

WASHINGTON — During his farewell speech to the nation, former President Obama urged those who are disappointed by their elected officials to “grab a clipboard, get some signatures, and run for office yourself.” Obama alumni across the country are now taking his advice.

More than 65 former administration officials are currently campaigning for everything from city council to Congress in the wake of President Trump’s election, according to the volunteer Obama Alumni Association’s most recent count. Thirteen have been recently elected or are already in office.

Some say they aim to defend a broad set of values they believe has been under attack since Obama left office.

“This is about, for me, preserving an ethos that says that our government can work, that it can be committed to the rights and dignity of all individuals across the country,” said Lauren Baer, a congressional candidate in Florida who advised former secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry. “And it’s about taking the baton that Obama passed to the many young people who worked for him throughout his administration, and saying it’s our turn now to lead and improve this great country.”

Several candidates say having worked in the administration is a political asset, even in red districts. A CNN poll in May showed Americans think Obama was a better president than Trump by a margin of 19 percentage points.

“A lot of people miss Obama, even some of the Republicans,” said Brian Forde, a former White House senior technology adviser now running for Congress in California.

Brian Forde, a former White House senior technology adviser, meeting with former President Obama in the Oval office on April 17, 2015. Forde, a congressional candidate from California, is among more than 65 Obama alumni now running for office.

Pete Souza, former Chief Official White House Photographer

Forde and other candidates are featuring photos of themselves with Obama on their websites or in campaign ads, and they’re leaning on former fellow administration officials for help with fundraising, staffing decisions and strategy.

The large number of former Obama officials who have decided to run for office is “quite unusual,” said Norman Ornstein, a congressional scholar at the American Enterprise Institute. So many are running, some have campaigned against each other in at least two districts for the same office.

“There are often people who run who have served in administrations, but rarely more than a few,” Ornstein wrote in an email. “I think the times, the threats to freedom from Republicans in Congress and the Trump administration, and the active efforts by both to erase every legacy from Obama, contribute to the surge in candidates from the Obama Administration.”

Rebuilding 'from the ground up'

Democrats have a lot of ground to make up this election cycle. Not only did they lose both chambers of Congress, but 1,000 seats in state legislatures during Obama’s presidency.

Just before leaving office, Obama said on ABC’s This Week he takes some responsibility for the losses, but he pointed to his “really full” docket managing crises early in his presidency and the structural advantages that redistricting gave Republicans.

“I couldn’t be both chief organizer of the Democratic Party and function as Commander-in-Chief and the president of the United States,” he said on Jan. 8, 2017. “We did not begin what I think needs to happen over the long haul, and that is rebuild the Democratic Party at the ground level.”

Since leaving office, Obama has focused on building the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, writing a book, and supporting Democratic candidates and causes, including the National Democratic Redistricting Committee that he co-founded with former Attorney General Eric Holder. He and former First Lady Michelle Obama signed an agreement to potentially produce films and series for Netflix. He’s also building his foundation, which focuses on identifying and training the next generation of leaders.

But the surge of Obama alums running for office has happened independently of that work.

“I was trying to figure out, what is my role in helping find our way out of the wilderness,” said Buffy Wicks, a California State Assembly candidate who played key roles in Obama’s presidential campaigns and served in the White House. “I want to protect Barack Obama’s legacy, and build on that legacy.”

Nate Loewentheil, a former White House economic adviser, said “given what’s happening in D.C.,” he felt the biggest contribution he could make was to return to his hometown of Baltimore, run for the Maryland House of Delegates and “rebuild from the ground up.”

Obama endorsements expected

While the results of 2016 presidential election played a role in driving some of their campaigns, so have the actions of Republican lawmakers.

Lauren Underwood, a nurse running for Congress in Obama’s home state of Illinois, said she decided to run after her congressman, GOP Rep. Randy Hultgren, voted for health care legislation that she said would weaken protections for people like her, who have pre-existing health conditions.

Underwood, who said her heart condition is “well-controlled,” helped implement the Affordable Care Act — Obama’s signature law — as a career federal employee before being appointed by Obama as a senior adviser at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on public health emergencies.

“Do people want to fix our health care system? Yes," said Underwood. “But, do people value the Affordable Care Act as a reform? Yes.”

Obama is expected to offer endorsements later in the cycle.

Meanwhile, the volunteer Obama Alumni Association is working to get the word out about alums. Last week, the association sent an email blast to its more than 15,000 members announcing which alums were running in June primaries and urging members to show their support.

Wicks said former Obama officials have campaigned for her and Obama alumni have hosted “multiple” fundraisers.

“It’s a pretty close-knit family,” she said.

Loewentheil has relied on the network for moral support and troubleshooting on everything from direct mail to hiring a campaign manager. But he says his approach to politics was shaped by Obama.

Nate Loewentheil, a former White House economic adviser, said “given what’s happening in D.C.,” he felt the biggest contribution he could make was to return to his hometown of Baltimore and run for the Maryland House of Delegates. Lowentheil is among more than 65 Obama alumni running for office.

Lowentheil campaign photo

He’s already personally knocked on the doors of more than 5,000 dedicated primary voters in his district, and he plans to visit 8,000 of them at least once.

“Obama himself was like, ‘Go out and run,’” he said. “I think a lot of people took that to heart. I’m one of them.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com