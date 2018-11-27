— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Get ready: Your once-a-year chance to save on Target gift cards is happening this Sunday.

On Dec. 2, you can get Target gift cards worth up to $300 total for 10% off. This deal is available both in stores and online at Target.com, so whether you wanted to go do some shopping or just want to stay in bed, you can still get these savings.

It's the one day of the year Target discounts its store gift cards, offering a rare chance to save on gifts or cards to keep for yourself. Just note that this does not include gift cards to other retailers that are available from Target stores.

Gift cards are considered one of the most popular holiday gifts. According to a National Retail Federation survey, 56 percent of consumers are expected to buy gift cards. And if you've been thinking about giving gift cards to anyone for the holidays (or just want to save money on your own future Target purchases) this is the perfect sale to take advantage of.

The gift cards purchased during Target's sale can’t be redeemed until 10 a.m. central time Dec. 3 in-store and online.

Here are a few other caveats of the gift card sale, as noted in the Target news release:

The minimum gift card purchase is $10, and the maximum is $300 with a $30 maximum discount per household.

The limit is one transaction of up to $300 in Target gift cards on Target.com.

The offer doesn’t include Target Visa gift cards, Target MasterCard gift cards, Target American Express gift cards, or gift cards that other retailers have for sale in the store.

Offer excludes reloads of previously purchased Target gift cards and cards given in exchange for electronic or prepaid trade-ins, cards provided for merchandise returns and cards provided as free promotional card with qualifying purchase.

