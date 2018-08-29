3:26 p.m. A snow plow removes snow on I-287 Eastbound in Spring Valley as a nor'easter moves into the area March 7, 2018.

Carucha L. Meuse/The Journal News

Hold onto your wool caps: we may be in for a brutal winter in the Southwest.

The Farmers' Almanac predicts a "colder-than-normal" season in this part of the country as opposed to the above-normal temperatures almost everywhere in the United States.

"Our milder-than-normal forecast is due to a decrease in solar activity and the expected arrival of a weak El Niño, which will prevent cold air masses from lingering in the North," according to the company's website.

The popular forecaster said frigid conditions are expected in mid-February across New England, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and the Midwest.

“Contrary to the stories storming the web, our time-tested, long-range formula is pointing toward a very long, cold, and snow-filled winter," said editor Peter Geiger in a statement on the company's website.

Above-normal snowfall is predicted for the Great Lakes, Midwest, New England and Pacific Northwest, they said.

Stormy conditions are expected to hang around through the official start of spring.

The heaviest snow will fall in the beginning of December, with additional snow later in January and the middle of February.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Max Vido thinks the Old Farmer's Almanac is right about the temperature, but the amount of storms this winter can vary.

"You've only need one or two storms to put you over," Vido said.

Getting to these conclusions requires careful calculations and measuring tons variables according to Vido. AccuWeather hasn't release its forecast for the winter yet.

But Vido thinks the winter will start to get cold in February.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com