HOUSTON — The United States Geological Survey's online monitor shows four earthquakes struck parts of Texas in the overnight hours Oct. 1.
The first, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake, was reported Monday before 5 p.m. about 12 miles north of Snyder, Texas.
The second was a 3.8 reported after 2 a.m. about 12 miles north-northeast of Snyder.
The third quake was a 3.2 reported about five miles north-northeast of Alvarado, Texas.
And the most recent one as of this publication was a 2.5 reported about 13 miles north of Snyder, Texas in the early morning hours Tuesday.
At this time there are no reports of major damage or injuries.
