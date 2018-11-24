– Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.
While Amazon had some of the deepest discounts on everything from TVs to kitchen tech during Black Friday, not all of those sales have expired. Many of the retailer's best deals are still available right now, and more will pop up as we approach Cyber Monday.
At Reviewed, we test thousands of products each year and have been scouring the internet all week long to bring you the best deals. These are the best Black Friday sales still available on Amazon:
The best Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Weekend 2018 deals available now
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones—$299 on Amazon (Save $50): These excellent wireless over-ear headphones are famous for their noise canceling abilities, and this is the lowest they've been since August.
- Ecovacs Deebot N79S—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This is one of our favorite smart robot vacuums. It has stronger suction than its predecessor, can be controlled through an app, and is Alexa compatible. You can get it for its second lowest price right now. The Target and Best Buy versions of this vacuum (same but off by a letter) are available for the same price.
- Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multicooker—$69.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot model went up $10 from its lowest price, but we still thing it's a good buy.
- Kindle Paperwhite (7th gen.)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the newly updated version of the best Kindle e-reader. It's waterproof and lightweight, and this is the best price we've seen ever.
- Le Creuset 5-1/2-Quart Dutch Oven, Soleil—$271.95 on Amazon (Save $68.00): This stylish classic (and one of our favorite Dutch ovens) is at the lowest price we've seen all year, but it's only available for this price in sunny yellow. (Other colors are on sale too, but not as big of discounts.)
- LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush—$229.95 on Amazon (Save $100): This is the Cadillac of electric toothbrushes, and we love the discount. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond for $25 less but with fewer replacement brush heads.
- Vitamix 5200 64-oz Blender—$299 on Amazon (Save $136): This is the lowest price ever on the Vitamix 5200, which comes with a 7-year warranty.
Tech Deals
- AmazonBasics Vault Case for Nintendo Switch—$17.74 on Amazon (Save $2.25)
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 3-Ft Charging Cable—$9.59 on Amazon (Save $2.40) with the code "CABLE846": We love the durable braided cord, as well as the ability to fast-charge. This discount is available until 11/30.
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 6-Ft Charging Cable—$11.19 on Amazon (Save $2.80) with the code "CABLE843": This cable has the same features as the one above, but it's twice as long for $2 more. This discount is available until 11/30.
- Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7BK Over-Ear Headphones—$179.00 on Amazon (Save $70): Our top-rated headphones! They’re on the lowest price of the year.
- Audio-Technica ATG-M40x Over-Ear Headphones—$79 on Amazon (Save $20): These headphones are well-regarded for their high-quality sound and affordable price, but this deal drops them as low as they've been in awhile.
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones—$299 on Amazon (Save $50): These excellent wireless over-ear headphones are famous for their noise canceling abilities, and this is the lowest they've been since August.
- Bose SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones—$99 on Amazon (Save $50): This is the lowest price we've seen recently on these wireless earbuds from Bose, which are almost always $150.
- Doxie Go SE Portable Scanner with WiFi—$149 on Amazon (Save $80): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this portable scanner, which lets you connect to your devices wirelessly over WiFi. The non-WiFi version is also on sale for $20 cheaper.
- Doxie Q Portable Scanner—$189 on Amazon (Save $66): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this portable scanner, which auto-feeds your documents so you don't have to wait and watch while you scan.
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet—$69.99 on Amazon (Save $30): This is the best tablet for kids. It comes with a 2-year warranty, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, parental controls, and a great value.
- Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa—$29.99 on Amazon (Save $20)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet—$89.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is just as great as the Fire 7. It's got a slightly bigger screen with a better picture quality, but comes will all the same extra features and add-ons, all for only $20 more.
- Fire HD 8 Tablet with Hands-Free Alexa—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $30)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet and Show Mode Dock Bundle—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $39.99)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This may cost more than twice as much as the Fire 7, but the screen is 3 inches larger and it's got better picture quality.
- Fire HD 10 Tablet and Show Mode Dock Bundle—$144.99 on Amazon (Save $59.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free—$99.99 on Amazon (Save $50 off): If you want a nice, but affordable tablet, the Fire HD 10 might be your best bet, especially at this price.
- Fire TV Cube—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $60): Amazon's first hands-free streaming media player with Alexa is on sale for the first time ever.
- Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote—$34.99 on Amazon (Save $15): The upgraded version of the Fire TV Stick on sale for the first time ever.
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote—$24.99 on Amazon (Save $15): This is one of our favorite media streaming devices and it's back down to its lowest price.
- HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer—$89.95 on Amazon (Save $30): This is one of our favorite portable photo printers down to its lowest price.
- Jabra 45e Alexa-Enabled Wireless Earbuds—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these Bluetooth wireless earbuds. Considering we loved their true wireless earbuds almost as much as Apple Airpods, we're confident this set will be sure to please too.
- Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds—$119.99 on Amazon (Save $50): These are our favorite true wireless headphones that aren't Apple AirPods back down to their lowest price.
- Kindle Best-Sellers—Up to 80% off on Amazon: With popular titles like Game of Thrones for just a few bucks, it's the perfect time to build your e-library.
- Kindle Paperwhite (7th gen.)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the newly updated version of the best Kindle e-reader. It's waterproof and lightweight, and this is the best price we've seen ever.
- Panasonic Lumix Digital Camera—$497 on Amazon (Save $101): This is one of our favorite digital cameras, and right now you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen. It shoots 4K video and takes 20.1MP photos for super high definition whether you're snapping pics at your kids' football games or recording their holiday spectacular.
- Playstation 4 Slim 1TB Console with God of War, GT Sport, and Uncharted 4—$399.90 at Amazon (Save $30.09)
- PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Code)—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $20): This is an incredible deal for a full year of PlayStation Plus, which enables online multiplayer on PS4 and offers free games every month.
- Portal from Facebook—$149 on Amazon (Save $50): If you love the idea of Facebook's Portal, which automatically tracks you during video calls with loved ones as you walk around your room, this deal makes it a great time to try one out. The larger Portal Plus, which rotates and has better speakers, is also on sale for $299 ($150 off).
- SanDisk 200GB MicroSDXC Memory Card—$29.99 on Amazon (Save $18.51)
- Sandisk Ultra 64GB Micro SDXC Card with Adapter—$11.99 on Amazon (Save $6.50): In September, these SD cards (made by our favorite SD card maker) were selling for nearly $20. They've been falling in price for a few cents pretty consistently, and right now you can get them for nearly their lowest price yet. They're perfect for cameras, phones, and tablets with removable storage, and Nintendo Switch consoles.
- Sonos One Smart Speaker with Alexa—$174 on Amazon (Save $25): We haven't seen a deal this good on one of the best-sounding smart speakers since last Black Friday!
- Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer—$599 on Amazon (Save $100): This is the best sale we've seen on this subwoofer since July 2017.
- Turtle Beach Stealth Gaming Headset—$84.95 on Amazon (Save $15)
TV and Home Entertainment Deals
- LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
- LG 55-In. E8 OLED Smart 4K TV—$2,196.99 on Amazon (Save $300): Typically this high-quality TV is much more expensive than our winner the C8, but right now it's the lowest price we've seen on Amazon. Although we've found lower prices with a Massdrop sale, we still think this a great deal, plus you can get Prime shipping. The 65-inch model is also $300 off right now and its lowest price on Amazon.
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Keep all your devices in one place with a universal remote. This one works with Alexa, has a customizable touchscreen, and can control up to 15 electronics, including Philips Hue smart lights.
- Roku Ultra 4K TV Streaming Device—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the best streaming device, and now it's at the lowest price we've ever seen. Ditch cable and start streaming.
- Samsung NU8000 55-In. 8-Series Smart 4K TV—$747.99 on Amazon (Save $150): We were impressed by this TV in our tests, but have heard that these TVs may not be compatible with gaming consoles, so it's not ideal if you play games (or your giftee does). You can also get a 65-inch model on sale for $997.99 with $300 in savings.
- Sonos Beam Smart TV Sound Bar with Alexa—$349 on Amazon (Save $50): This is the first time the Beam has ever gone on sale for more than a couple bucks.
- Sonos Connect:AmpWireless Home Audio Amplifier—$399 on Amazon (Save $100): If you love the rich sound quality of Sonos speakers, this amp is the perfect way to make it even more enjoyable, especially at 20% off.
- Sony XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018)—$998 on Amazon (Save $400): This is the lowest price ever on Sony’s gorgeous 4K TV.
- TCL 28-In. Roku Smart 4K TV—$119 on Amazon (Save $40): We love the affordability and functionality of this TV. This smaller size is great for a kid's bedroom, a dorm, the kitchen, or anywhere, really!
- TCL 55R617 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV—$629.99 on Amazon (Save $170)
Laptops and PC Accessory Deals
- Acer Aspire E 15 (8th Gen Intel Core + 6GB RAM)—$324.99 on Amazon
- Google Pixelbook (16GB RAM + touchscreen)—$1,346.56 on Amazon (Save $300)
- HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 Wireless Printer—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $99)
- HP Pavilion 15-inch Gaming Laptop—$949 on Amazon (Save $150)
- Logitech MX Anywhere 25 Wireless Mouse—$47.99 on Amazon (Save $21): This is the best wireless mouse we've tested, and it's down to nearly its lowest sale price.
- Microsoft Surface Go (New) 4GB RAM + Intel Premium Gold—$449 on Amazon (Save $50)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i5 + 8GB RAM)—$869 on Amazon (Save $181)
- Norton Security Premium—$34.99 on Amazon (Save $29): This typically $50 security software can be used on up to 10 devices, and it's at its lowest price right now.
- PC Gaming desktops, monitors, accessories, and more—Up to 40% off at Amazon
Kitchen and Cooking Deals
- All-Clad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set—$639.96 on Amazon (Save $160): This is our favorite stainless cookware set, and it's the lowest price we've seen on Amazon.
- Breville Smart Oven Pro—$215.96 on Amazon (Save $64.03): This is the best toaster oven we've ever tested because it's basically a smaller version of your actual oven. It roasts, bakes, and still makes crispy toast. Right now, it's back down to its second lowest price of the year.
- Chef'sChoice 15 Trizor XV EdgeSelect—$125.23 on Amazon (Save $22): This is the best knife sharpener we've ever tested and right now it's back down to its lowest price. With three stages of smoothing and sharpening, you'll give a new life to your favorite kitchen knives.
- ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide Cooker—$143 on Amazon (Save $36): This is our favorite WiFi-enabled immersion circulator (and my personal favorite of all time).
- Contigo Autoseal Matte Black Travel Mug—$14.96 on Amazon (Save $5): Our favorite travel mug is 25% off in universally stunning matte black.
- Cuisinart 36-Piece Grill Set—$36.98 on Amazon (Save $13.01)
- Cuisinart 4-in-1 Stuffed Burger Press—$10.39 on Amazon (Save $2.60): It's time to up your burger game, because this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this stuffed burger maker.
- Cuisinart 9-Cup Food Processor—$131.52 on Amazon (Save $18): This is the lowest price you can find on the smaller version of our favorite food processor.
- Cuisinart Gourmet Two Burner Gas Griddle—$129.55 on Amazon (Save $8): This is the lowest price we've seen on this gas griddle. Imagine pancakes AND burgers at your next tailgate!
- Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus Hand Mixer—$60.29 on Amazon (Save $7.70): This is our favorite hand mixer and right now it's down to its lowest price. Just don't forget to click the on-page coupon for that extra $1.42.
- Cuisinart Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set—$169.99 on Amazon (Save $36): Our favorite stainless steel cookware set is down to nearly its lowest price ever.
- Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill in Red—$77.22 on Amazon (Save $19.31): This is the best price we've seen on this super portable little grill.
- Dash Rapid Egg Cooker—$14.99 on Amazon (Save $4): This usually $19 gadget seems silly, but is actually amazing if you like hard or soft-boiled eggs. The Dash makes cooking eggs perfectly a breeze, and we love this sale price.
- DeLonghi Nespresso Essenza Mini—$89.99 on Amazon (Save $30): This is our favorite affordable single-serve espresso maker. It's no longer at the absolute lowest price, but it's still great deal.
- Farberware 12-Cup Percolator in Stainless Steel—$30.99 on Amazon (Save $20): This is its lowest price ever.
- Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multicooker—$69.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot model went up $10 from its lowest price, but we still think it's a good buy.
- Instant Pot Glass Lid—$10.37 on Amazon (Save $4.58): If you own (or are gifting) an Instant Pot, this is a fantastic accessory to go along with it. While simmering soups you can use this traditional glass lid instead of the bulky pressure-seal one.
- J.A. Henckels International Statement Knife Block Set—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $33): We've never seen a price so low on the smaller version of the best knife set of 2018 (which has 3 extra knives and costs $280).
- Kenmore Elite Ovation Stand Mixer—$250 on Amazon (Save $49.99): Kenmore's flagship stand mixer is down to its lowest price. Although it's not as good as the KitchenAid model, it's still a great and slightly more affordable option for all your baking needs.
- KitchenAid 4.5 Quart Classic Stand Mixer—$189.99 on Amazon (Save $60): It's the same price at Target and Macy's too!
- KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Stand Mixer—$278.63 on Amazon (Save $61): Only a few colors are left at this price on our favorite mixer. It's the same price at Macy's too!
- Le Creuset 5-1/2-Quart Dutch Oven, Soleil—$271.95 on Amazon (Save $68.00): This stylish classic (and one of our favorite Dutch ovens) is at the lowest price we've seen all year, but it's only available for this price in sunny yellow. (Other colors are on sale too, but not as big of discounts.)
- Lodge 3.5-In. Mini Cast Iron Skillet—$4.69 on Amazon (Save $1.56): You know all those adorable skillet desserts you see on Pinterest and Instagram and at trendy restaurants? Bet you didn't realize these little guys were so affordable at their typical $6.25. It's even better when they're under $5.
- Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet, 2-pack—$18.08 on Amazon (Save $6): Our favorite baking sheets are 25% off in a 2-pack—holiday baking season approaches, people.
- NutriBullet NBR-120112-Piece High-Speed Blender—$49.88 on Amazon (Save $10): This is the lowest price ever.
- Opal Nugget Ice Maker—$435.06 on Amazon (Save $113.94): This wildly expensive ice machine makes little nugget ice cubes that are perfect for cocktails and drinks. Right now, it's down to its lowest price on Amazon.
- Oster Versa Performance Blender, 1400-watt—$105.01 on Amazon (Save $76.38)
- OXO On Barista Brain 9 Cup Coffee Maker—$159.96 on Amazon (Save $40.03)
- Rösle Wire Handle Coarse Grater—$28.95 on Amazon (Save $7.05): This is one of the best graters we've ever tested and right now it's at its lowest price.
- Rubbermaid Oven Thermometer—$5.30 on Amazon (Save $1.71): This is the lowest price we've ever seen for one of the best oven thermometers we've ever tested.
- Stanley Adventure Cooler—$41.93 on Amazon (Save $21.07): This is the best temperature controlled cooler we've ever tested. It's at the lowest price we've ever seen so you might as well pack it with some extra beverages for your Thanksgiving road trip.
- Staub 4-Quart Round Cocotte—$99.99 on Amazon (Save $185): Get the best Dutch oven we've ever tested in cherry or matte black for its lowest price.
- T-fal 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set—$83.99 on Amazon (Save $14): This is the best price we've seen on the best nonstick cookware set we've ever tested, but their shipping is a bit delayed, so it might not be the best option as a gift.
- Vitamix 64-oz Blender—$299 on Amazon (Save $136): This is the lowest price ever on the Vitamix 5200, which comes with a 7-year warranty.
- Wusthof Classic Paring Knife—$39.95 on Amazon (Save $3): This is the best paring knife we've ever tested and it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen.
Appliance and Cleaning Deals
- Black+Decker Pivot 20V—$59.69 on Amazon (Save $5.20): This is a nice discount on our favorite affordable handheld vacuum, which is perfect for quick cleaning touchups during the holidays.
- Danby DDW621WDB Countertop Dishwasher—$199.99 on Amazon (Save $30): A great countertop dishwasher for folks who live in homes or apartment without dishwashers.
- Ecovacs Deebot N79S—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This is one of our favorite smart robot vacuums. It has stronger suction than its predecessor, can be controlled through an app, and is Alexa compatible. You can get it for its second lowest price right now. The Target and Best Buy versions of this vacuum (same but off by a letter) are available for the same price.
- Ecovacs Deebot OZMO 930 Smart Robot Vacuum—$399.99 on Amazon (Save $200): This is the best price we've seen in this higher-end smart robot vacuum. Ecovacs' lower-end models always performs well in our tests, so we're confident this one will wow you. It's the same price at Target too.
- Eufy RoboVac 11+ Robot Vacuum—$138.99 on Amazon (Save $30): This older model of the beloved RoboVac 11 series is the lowest price we've ever seen when you clip the on-page coupon.
- iRobot Roomba 675 Smart Robot Vacuum—$199 on Amazon (Save $30): This affordable smart robot vacuum originally cost $300, but typically sells for $230. This is the best price we've ever seen for this Alexa-enabled Roomba. It's on sale at Target for the same price too.
- Kenmore 22352 Top Load Washer—$499.99 on Amazon (Save $145)
- Kenmore 41302 Front Load Washer with Steam—$799 on Amazon (Save $500): Owners give this model 4.5 out of 5 stars, so it's a good bet for you, too. It provides steam cleaning for better stain removal, has a spacious 4.5 cu-ft. tub, and if your laundry room is near your living space, you'll appreciate the fact that this washer runs quietly.
- Shark Ion R85 WiFi-Enabled Smart Robot Vacuum—$229.99 on Amazon (Save $170): We're big fans of this vacuum, especially at 50% off, the first and craziest price drop ever.
Home and Outdoor Deals
- Amazon Basics Assorted Items—Save up to 25%: If you've ever shopped on Amazon, you've no doubt seen listing for AmazonBasics versions of name-brand stuff. In our experience, the quality is always pretty decent, and the prices are definitely pretty great for the quality and compared to brand-name alternatives. They've got everything from kitchen gadgets and tech accessories to clothing and bedding.
- DeWalt 12-Volt Max 3/8-Inch Drill Driver Kit—$89 on Amazon (Save $60)
- DEWALT 20V 4 Tool Combo Kit—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $150): This toolkit typically costs over $300.
- Furbo Dog Camera—$134.99 at Amazon (Save $114.01): This is the best treat-tossing camera for pet owners.
- Ibera Wall Mounted Bike Rack—$22.99 on Amazon (Save $7): When we tested all the best bike racks, this minimal option was among our favorites. It has a lighter weight capacity than others, and is really best suited for only strong, sturdy walls, but it's easy to install and looks great.
- Leatherman Wave Plus—$79.95 on Amazon (Save $20): This is the upgrade version of our favorite multitool.
- Makita XCU02PT 18V LTX Lithium-Ion Cordless Chainsaw Kit—$255.20 on Amazon (Save $69): This is the lowest price ever, an impressive discount for a chainsaw that's never gone on sale before. And you get a second battery too.
- Milwaukee Electric Tools 2732-21HD Circular Saw Kit—$316 on Amazon (Save $65): This is one of our favorite circular saws. It usually sells for around $380, but right now it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- PureRelief XL King Size Heating Pad—$34.99 on Amazon (Save $15): We're in the midst of testing heating pads and this one is on our docket. It has six different heating levels and the option to shut off after two hours, and there's a 5% off coupon you can clip too.
- Skil Circular Saw—$39.88 on Amazon (Save $12.90): This is our best affordable circular saw and right now it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen.
Lifestyle Deals
- 23andMe DNA Testing Kit—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This popular DNA kit is back down to its lowest price.
- 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test—$129 on Amazon (Save $70): If you want more than your family history, this DNA kit will also tell you about your genetic code and how it might affect your health.
- Amazon Basics Assorted Items—Save up to 25%: If you've ever shopped on Amazon, you've no doubt seen listing for AmazonBasics versions of name-brand stuff. In our experience, the quality is always pretty decent, and the prices are definitely pretty great for the quality and compared to brand-name alternatives. They've got everything from kitchen gadgets and tech accessories to clothing and bedding.
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$119.95 on Amazon (Save $40): The all-new Charge 3 is the best fitness tracker of 2018, and this is the first time it's been on sale.
- Fitbit Versa—$149 on Amazon (Save $50): This is the first time we've ever seen this fitness tracker on sale! It's available at Target for the same price with more band options, too.
- Masterlock Mini Combination Lock Safe—$7.87 on Amazon (Save $2): This little mini safe is the perfect place to stash your keys while you're at the gym, or to tuck away your valuables while you're traveling. This is the lowest price ever.
- Mynt Shiatsu Foot Massager—$159.99 on Amazon with the code "USM26111" (Save $40)
- Mynt Shiatsu Massage Pillow with Heat—$32.99 on Amazon with the code "USM23511" (Save $7)
- Mynt Shiatsu Massager—$42.99 on Amazon with the code "USM22511" (Save $7)
- Nikon Cool Shot 20 Golf Rangefinder (US Version)—$146.95 on Amazon (Save $50)
- Oral-B Pro 3000 Electric Toothbrush—$59.95 on Amazon (Save $29.99)
- Oral-B Pro 8000 Series Electric Toothbrush—$139.94 on Amazon (Save $40): This typically $180 smart toothbrush is also on sale at Target and Walmart for the same price, which is the lowest ever.
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush—$229.95 on Amazon (Save $100): This is the Cadillac of electric toothbrushes, and we love the discount! Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond for $25 less but with fewer replacement brush heads.
- S'Well Water Bottles—Various discounts on every kind and color on Amazon: If you or someone you love is obsessed with these water bottles, this sale is the perfect chance to add to the collection.
- Sound + Sleep by Adaptive Sound White Noise Machine—$53.36 on Amazon (Save $28.64): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the best sound machine of 2018.
- Travelpro Platinum Elite 25” Expandable Spinner Suiter Suitcase—$267.32 on Amazon (Save $47): A smaller version of the best checked luggage we've ever tested at its second lowest price in Shadow Black and Vintage Grey.
- TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller—$26.24 on Amazon (Save $13.75)
- Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $20)
Smart Home Deals
- Arlo Pro Security System with Siren and 5 Wireless Cameras—$573.25 on Amazon (Save $246.74): This security kit includes some of our favorite smart cameras, and it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Arlo Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Smart Security Camera 3-Pack—$228.65 on Amazon (Save $71): This is one of our favorite smart camera options, and it's back down to within a few cents of the lowest price.
- Blink XT Indoor 1-Camera System—$66.99 on Amazon (Save $33): We love the compact, discreet design of these indoor smart cameras, and you can get as few or as many as you need and still save.
- Blink XT Indoor 2-Camera System—$113.99 on Amazon (Save $56)
- Blink XT Indoor 3-Camera System—$153.99 on Amazon (Save $76)
- Blink XT Indoor 5-Camera System—$233.99 on Amazon (Save $166)
- Circle by Disney—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $49): This is the best price by nearly $20 for this wireless parental control device. You can set device-specific time limits and monitor what your kids are doing online.
- Echo Dot (2nd gen.)—$19.99 on Amazon (Save $20)
- Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$24 on Amazon (Save $25.99)
- Echo Dot (2nd Gen) and Amazon Smart Plug—$24.99 on Amazon (Save $39.99)
- Echo (2nd gen.)—$69 on Amazon (Save $30.99)
- Echo Plus (2nd-gen.)—$109.99 on Amazon (Save $40)
- Echo Show (2nd. gen.)—$179.99 on Amazon (Save $50)
- Echo Spot—$89.99 on Amazon (Save $40)
- Echo Spot 2-Pack—$159.98 on Amazon (Save $100)
- Furbo Dog Camera—$139 on Amazon (Save $110)
- Insteon Smart Dimmer Wall Switch—$36.48 on Amazon (Save $13.51)
- Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch Starter Kit—$79.95 on Amazon (Save $20): This is the best smart in-wall dimmer switch we've ever tested. It's the only switch that doesn't require a neutral power line and right now, you can get it for its lowest price.
- Logitech Harmony Hub—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This magical device, on sale for its lowest price, allows you to sync up to eight devices, including TVs, streaming boxes, Hue smart lights, and more. And you can control everything all from an app on your phone.
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Not only does this remote allow you to sync your home entertainment center into one place with an easy to use touchscreen, but it also works with Alexa and has a smartphone app (which is great when the remote battery dies). It even lets you control smart home devices from the same place.
- Nest Gen 3 Smart Thermostat—$179 on Amazon (Save $14): You can get the same deal at eBay for the same price, too.
- Philips Hue White A19 4-Pack—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10)
- Philips Hue White A19 2-Pack Smart Bulbs—$28.44 on Amazon (Save $2): If you have Hue lights, you can add to your growing collection and make another room smarter with this 2-pack at a great low price.
- Philips Hue White A19 Start Kit with 4 bulbs and hub—$79.94 on Amazon (Save $20)
- Philips Hue White & Color Smart Lighting Starter Kit (2-Pack)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $70)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Lightstrip—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $30)
- Philips Hue White and Color A19 Bulb—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10)
- Philips Hue White and Color BR30 Smart Flood Light—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10)
- Ring Alarm 8-Piece Home Security System—$188.98 on Amazon (Save $80): We love the Ring Doorbell 2, so we’re confident you’ll enjoy this security package, which is $10 cheaper than the 5-piece kit. It features a base station, 3 contact sensors, 2 motion detectors, keypad, and range extender.
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot—$139.99 on Amazon (Save $110): This is the best smart video doorbell we've tested, and you get an all-new Echo Dot for free.
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + 5-Piece Ring Alarm Security Kit—$298 on Amazon (Save $100): If you want a video doorbell and also wouldn’t mind a little more security, this is the bun due for you. It includes a video doorbell, a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender.
- TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug—$16.99 on Amazon (Save $3): One of our favorite smart plugs is under $20, which is always a great buy.
- TP-Link Smart Switch—$21.99 on Amazon (Save $13): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this smart switch.
- Wemo WiFi-Enabled Light Switch—$39.95 on Amazon (Save $10): Stop getting up to turn the lights off with a smart switch that works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and your smartphone.
- Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen Keypad with Z-Wave—$152.58 on Amazon (Save $46.42)
Parenting, Toys, and Game Deals
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet—$69.99 on Amazon (Save $30): This is the best tablet for kids. It comes with a 2-year warranty, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, parental controls, and a great value.
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet—$89.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is just as great as the Fire 7. It's got a slightly bigger screen with a better picture quality, but comes will all the same extra features and add-ons, all for only $20 more.
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 2-Pack—$149.98 on Amazon (Save $110)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This may cost more than twice as much as the Fire 7, but the screen is 3 inches larger and it's got better picture quality.
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition 2-Pack—$249.98 on Amazon (Save $150)
- Anki Cozmo Smart Educational Toy Robot—$139.97 on Amazon (Save $40)
- Assorted Video Games—Up to 50% off on Amazon: From the new Tomb Raider to Final Fantasy to Life is Strange, find great savings on a few great games.
- Barbie DreamHouse—$179 on Amazon (Save $20.99)
- Crocodile Dentist—$4.99 on Amazon (Save $7): This adorable game that low-key teaches the importance of dental hygiene is only $5 right now. It's an add-on item, so you need to spend at least $25 (including this) to get it for this price.
- KidKraft Majestic Mansion Dollhouse—$143.99 on Amazon (Save $58.94)
- Leonardo da Vinci Catapult Kit—$19.75 on Amazon (Save $8.20)
- Mongoose Bikes—Save up to 20% on Amazon: You can save $25-$120 on new bikes for the kids.
- NBA 2K19 (PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox)—$27 on Amazon (Save $33): Anyone on your list who loves sports and video games will have a blast with this game, which features real NBA players and is at its lowest price ever.
- Owlboy Standard Edition for Nintendo Switch—$24.99 on Amazon (Save $5): this is one of our favorite Switch games for kids.
- Owlet Smart Sock 2 Baby Heart Rate and Oxygen Monitor—$219.99 on Amazon (Save $80): These smart socks allow parents to keep a watchful eye on their child's vitals while they sleep, so parents can rest too.
- PicassoTiles 100-Piece Set—$54.99 on Amazon (Save $45)
- R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $20): This is the lowest price we've ever seen to get your own working R2-D2. This IS the droid you're looking for. It typically costs $60, not $100, but this is still an amazing discount.
- Sound + Sleep by Adaptive Sound White Noise Machine—$53.36 on Amazon (Save $28.64): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the best sound machine of 2018.
- Sphero Mini White App-Controlled Robot—$41.25 on Amazon (Save $8.74): This adorable and fun robot toy is on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen in the color white. It's loaded with a few fun games and is great for kids with an interest in coding and is best suited for ages 8 and up.
- Wonder Workshop Dash—$119.96 on Amazon (Save $30.03)
Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.