Cyber Monday has finally entered the building, folks. And she was kind enough to bring some great deals on 4K TVs with her. Whether you’re looking for a small TV for your dorm room or a colossal beast that has all the bells and whistles, this list is pretty diverse, as it has something for everyone. 

Not sure where to start? Don't worry, we've got you covered. In addition to finding the best Cyber Monday deals available right now, we also took the time to round up some of the best deals on 4K TVs and home entertainment.

  1. LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.

  2. LG 55-In. E8 OLED Smart 4K TV—$2,296.99 on Amazon (Save $200): Typically this high-quality TV is much more expensive than our winner the C8. It usually costs $3,000 and has been selling for around $2,500 for the last few months, but right now it's the lowest price we've seen. The 65-inch model is also $300 off right now and its lowest price on Amazon.

  3. Samsung Q6FN Series 75-inch Smart QLED TV—$1,997.99 at B&H (Save $1,500): QLED TVs are actually a step above 4K TVs, which is why this Samsung is such a steal. In addition to better picture quality, it also provides a wider color gamut, meaning richer colors and sharper details.

  4. Samsung Q6FN Series 49-inch Smart QLED TV—$697.99 at B&H (Save $400): Similar to the above Samsung, this one is also a QLED TV and has a wide color gamut. The only difference is in the size. So, if you're looking for something small and more affordable, this TV should fit the bill.  

  5. VIZIO P Series Quantum 65-inch 4K Smart Quantum Dot LED TV—$1,499.99 at B&H (Save $600): The cool thing about this VIZIO is its 240 Hz refresh rate. This keeps the picture from lagging or stuttering. It also has five HDMI ports, which allows you to plug into various gaming systems, Blu-ray players, and more.

While we think the above are great for most buyers, especially if you're in the market for a 4K TV, there are plenty of other deals to consider. Here are some other TV and home entertainment deals worth checking out:

