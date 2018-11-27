— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Black Friday 2018 might be almost over, but there are still some great deals available on our favorite products—many of which are under $50.

The team at Reviewed have been scouring the internet all day long to find only the best Cyber Monday deals available, so you know you can trust us to help you shop smart.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$24 (Save $25.99): This is one of the best Black Friday deals of the year. It's brand new and more than half off. Insane.

AncestryDNA—$49 on Ancestry.com (Save $50): This popular DNA testing kit now beats the lowest price we've ever seen by $10 and will through Cyber Monday (11/26). It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long-lost relative. You can also get it at Amazon for the same price.

Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Water Bottle—$22.94 on Amazon (Save $7): This is the best water bottle we've ever tested and it's literally never on sale. You can get a nice discount in several colors, but they may arrive after Christmas. You can also get the 24 oz. bottle for $26.19 at REI.

Anker Soundcore Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker 2-Pack—$49.59 on Amazon with the code "ANKSPK20" (Save $12.40): People go bonkers for these tiny handheld Bluetooth speakers, and now you can save $6 per speaker with this awesome 2-pack deal. Just don't forget to use the code "ANKSPK20" at checkout.

Crock-Pot 6 Qt 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker—$49.99 at Target (Save $25): Our favorite multi-cooker (better than the Instant Pot!) is currently at one of its lowest prices this year.

Circle by Disney—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $49): This is the best price by nearly $20 for this wireless parental control device. You can set device-specific time limits and monitor what your kids are doing online.

Logitech Harmony Hub—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This magical device, on sale for its lowest price, allows you to sync up to eight devices, including TVs, streaming boxes, Hue smart lights, and more. And you can control everything all from an app on your phone. We've never seen a better price, either.

TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug—$16.99 on Amazon (Save $3): One of our favorite smart plugs is under $20, which is always a great buy.

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Code)—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $20): This is an incredible deal for a full year of PlayStation Plus, which enables online multiplayer on PS4 and offers free games every month.

Skil Circular Saw—$39.88 on Amazon (Save $12.90): This is our best affordable circular saw and right now it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Crane Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier—$29.99 on Amazon (Save $20): This is one of our favorite cool mist humidifiers and you can save 30% on a few other humidifiers, too.

SanDisk Ultra 64GB Micro SDXC Card with Adapter—$11.49 on Amazon (Save $7.00): In September, these SD cards (made by our favorite SD card maker) were selling for nearly $20. They've been falling in price for a few cents pretty consistently, and right now you can get them for nearly their lowest price yet. They're perfect for cameras, phones, and tablets with removable storage, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Logitech MX Anywhere 25 Wireless Mouse—$48 on Amazon (Save $22): This is the best wireless mouse we've tested, and it's down to nearly its lowest sale price.

Stanley Adventure Cooler—$41.93 on Amazon (Save $21.07): This is the best temperature controlled cooler we've ever tested at the lowest price we've ever seen.

Sphero Mini White App-Controlled Robot—$41.00 on Amazon (Save $8.99): This adorable and fun robot toy is on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen in the color white. It's loaded with a few fun games and is great for kids with an interest in coding and is best suited for ages 8 and up.

PureRelief XL King Size Heating Pad—$34.99 on Amazon (Save $15): We're in the midst of testing heating pads and this one is on our docket. It has six different heating levels and the option to shut off after two hours, and there's a 5% off coupon you can clip too.

BJ's 1-Year Inner Circle Membership—$25 at Groupon (Save $30): This deal also includes $65 in coupons to start shopping!

Ibera Wall Mounted Bike Rack—$22.99 on Amazon (Save $7): When we tested all the best bike racks, this minimal option was among our favorites. It has a lighter weight capacity than others, and is really best suited for only strong, sturdy walls, but it's easy to install and looks great.

Owlboy Standard Edition for Nintendo Switch—$23.82 on Amazon (Save $6.12): This is one of our favorite Switch games for kids.