Goodbye Cyber Monday, hello "Cyber Week." Many retailers are trying to make the most of a successful post-Thanksgiving sales blitz by stretching Cyber Monday out into a week-long event. Consumers should have nothing to complain about, because it means more discounts on more products, without the stress of having make a purchase decision on the fly. Here's what the product experts at Reviewed recommend. (Expect prices and availability to change frequently!) 

Our Favorite Deals Right Now

  1. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$29.99 (Save $20): This was one of the best Black Friday deals of the year. It's now $6 more, but we still think it's an amazing deal.
  2. Apple MacBook Pro (15.4-inch, 2017)—$2,499 at B&H (Save $300): If you need a workhorse, pro-quality MacBook, this 2017 model is a great pickup. It has a large 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a quadcore i7 processor, and a dedicated graphics card. It comes with the fancy new Touchbar (which not everyone loves), but at this price at least you’re not paying extra for it.
  3. AncestryDNA—$59 on Ancestry.com (Save $50): This popular DNA testing kit now is still on sale for $10 more than it was on Cyber Monday. It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long-lost relative. You can also get it at Amazon for the same price.
  4. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones—$299 at Amazon (Save $50): These excellent wireless over-ear headphones are famous for their noise canceling abilities, and this is the lowest they've been since August.
  5. Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$119.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The all-new Charge 3 is amazing, and it's never been on sale before now. The battery lasts over a week, it's waterproof, and the design is much sleeker than ever before. No wonder we named it the best fitness tracker of 2018. It's available at Target for the same price too.
  6. Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multicooker—$69.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot model went up $10 from its lowest price, but we still thing it's a good buy.
  7. KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Stand Mixer—$243.99 at Amazon (Save $45): An absolute classic. Only the red models are left at Amazon. Macy's is selling them for $279 but at least they have six colors to choose from.
  8. LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
  9. L.L. Bean Weekend Sale—Save 20% on clothing and outerwear with the code "THANKS20."Plus, get a $10 gift card if you spend $50 or more and save 25% on slippers—like these wicked good ones—with code "WICKED25."
  10. Opal Nugget Ice Maker—$347 on Amazon (Save $202.99): This wildly expensive ice machine makes little nugget ice cubes that are perfect for cocktails and drinks. Right now, it's down to its lowest price on Amazon.

Tech Deals

TV and Home Entertainment Deals

Laptops and PC Accessory Deals

Kitchen and Cooking Deals

Appliance and Cleaning Deals

Home and Outdoor Deals

Lifestyle Deals

Beauty Deals

  • Becca—Take 30% off the entire site.
  • Bite Beauty—Get 20% off sitewide, free shipping, and a free four-piece kit with any $35 purchase with code "MONDAY4."
  • Boxycharm—Get your pick of three limited edition Black Friday Boxes at a steep discount through November 26.
  • Birchbox—Get up to 25% off, and free shipping.
  • ClarisonicGet 30% off sitewide with the code "CYBERTUES
  • Dermstore—Save up to 20% on UV protection with code "ELTA20" and up to 20% on advanced skin care from SkinMedica.
  • e.l.f—Get 50% off orders of $30+ through November 27. 
  • Foreo—Get 25-30% off colorful devices.
  • Glossier—Get 20% off and free shipping on all orders over $30.
  • It Cosmetics—Get a free Vitality Lip and Cheek Flush Stain when you spend more than $50. Plus, free shipping on all orders with the code "GIFT4YOU."
  • Lime Crime—Get 25% off sitewide and a free Beet It Velvetine lipstick with any order.
  • La Roche-PosayFrom November 24-December 1, get 30% off all orders with code "CYBERWEEK2018."
  • L’OccitaneFrom November 25-28, get 20% off sitewide. 
  • MAC—Through November 27, get 25% off when you sign up for Select Membership (it’s free to join) and get free gifts, like full-sized lipstick, from November 26 to November 29.
  • Murad—Get 30% off sitewide and free shipping with the code “CYBER30.”
  • Nars—Through November 27, get 20% off sitewide.
  • PhilosophyGet 40% off your order with code "CYBER2018". 
  • Urban Decay—Through December 5, get 50% off a different product every day. 

Fashion Deals

Smart Home Deals

Parenting, Toys, and Game Deals

