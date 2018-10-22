You gotta get those gifts anyway, so why not save money on them?

Reviewed

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Somehow, it's already November. That means snowy weather is here, Thanksgiving is right around the corner, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are close behind, and the holidays are rapidly approaching. Whether you're working through your holiday shopping list or taking advantage of all the holiday sales to stock up on the things you need or just love to window shop all the deals and discounts retailers offer throughout the holiday season, we are here to help.

Here at Reviewed, our product experts have tested thousands of products from big-ticket items like TVs and refrigerators to everyday items like space heaters, cutting boards, headphones, and more. Why? So we can help you avoid spending your hard-earned money on potentially crappy stuff! Even though there are plenty of retailers with great return policies, no one wants to deal with shipping stuff back if they don't have to. And if you're buying something as a gift, you don't want to run the risk of giving someone something they'll hate.

To help you find not only the biggest savings and sales leading up to Black Friday, we're scouring the internet all month long and updating this page a few times a day. So be sure to bookmark us and check back often for new chances to save money before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Our 5 favorite deals right now

All-Clad Cookware—Save up to 70% : All-Clad is having a massive factory seconds sale where you can get crazy discounts on some of the best cookware. (Factory seconds have very minor cosmetic damage but are otherwise perfect). AncestryDNA—$59 on Ancestry.com (Save $40) : This popular DNA testing kit matches the lowest price we've ever seen. It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long lost relative. Nintendo Switch 32GB Console—$269.99 on eBay (Save $30) : This is a nice discount for this popular gaming console. We can expect prices to be lower during Black Friday, but if you want to beat the rush, we still think it's a good deal. Opal Nugget Ice Maker—$448 on Amazon (Save $101) : This wildly expensive ice machine makes little nugget ice cubs that are perfect for cocktails and drinks. Right now, its down to its lowest price on Amazon. Samsung 65-Inch Q9 QLED 4K TV—$2,499.99 on Massdrop (Save $500) : With incredible picture quality and viewing experience, the Samsung Q9 QLED TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tested. Although this QLED 4K TV is definitely pricey, it's worth it to upgrade your fall TV and sports games, especially at this price, which is one of the lowest we've ever seen. This sale runs until Nov. 10.

TVs and Other Tech

Give your kids a camera that can go wherever they do to capture those childhood memories.

GoPro

Kitchen and Cooking

This year, give your loved ones gifts they'll use every day.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Laundry and Cleaning

Make sure your home and car are tidy before you pick grandma up at the airport.

Dyson

Home and Outdoor

After you're done with your holiday shopping, take a well-deserved nap with a brand new pillow.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Lifestyle

Anyone who dries their hair would love our favorite hair dryer, and your wallet will love the discount.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Smart Home

Give someone you love the gift of an adorable personal assistant.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Parenting (and toys!)

What kid wouldn't want a giant lollipop that's actually a stuffed animal?

Pikmi Pops

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com