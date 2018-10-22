— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Somehow, it's already November. That means snowy weather is here, Thanksgiving is right around the corner, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are close behind, and the holidays are rapidly approaching. Whether you're working through your holiday shopping list or taking advantage of all the holiday sales to stock up on the things you need or just love to window shop all the deals and discounts retailers offer throughout the holiday season, we are here to help.
Here at Reviewed, our product experts have tested thousands of products from big-ticket items like TVs and refrigerators to everyday items like space heaters, cutting boards, headphones, and more. Why? So we can help you avoid spending your hard-earned money on potentially crappy stuff! Even though there are plenty of retailers with great return policies, no one wants to deal with shipping stuff back if they don't have to. And if you're buying something as a gift, you don't want to run the risk of giving someone something they'll hate.
To help you find not only the biggest savings and sales leading up to Black Friday, we're scouring the internet all month long and updating this page a few times a day. So be sure to bookmark us and check back often for new chances to save money before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Our 5 favorite deals right now
- All-Clad Cookware—Save up to 70% : All-Clad is having a massive factory seconds sale where you can get crazy discounts on some of the best cookware. (Factory seconds have very minor cosmetic damage but are otherwise perfect).
- AncestryDNA—$59 on Ancestry.com (Save $40) : This popular DNA testing kit matches the lowest price we've ever seen. It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long lost relative.
- Nintendo Switch 32GB Console—$269.99 on eBay (Save $30) : This is a nice discount for this popular gaming console. We can expect prices to be lower during Black Friday, but if you want to beat the rush, we still think it's a good deal.
- Opal Nugget Ice Maker—$448 on Amazon (Save $101) : This wildly expensive ice machine makes little nugget ice cubs that are perfect for cocktails and drinks. Right now, its down to its lowest price on Amazon.
- Samsung 65-Inch Q9 QLED 4K TV—$2,499.99 on Massdrop (Save $500) : With incredible picture quality and viewing experience, the Samsung Q9 QLED TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tested. Although this QLED 4K TV is definitely pricey, it's worth it to upgrade your fall TV and sports games, especially at this price, which is one of the lowest we've ever seen. This sale runs until Nov. 10.
TVs and Other Tech
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 3-Ft Charging Cable—$9.59 on Amazon (Save $2.40) with the code "CABLE846" : We love the durable braided cord, as well as the ability to fast-charge. This discount is available until 11/30.
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 6-Ft Charging Cable—$11.19 on Amazon (Save $2.80) with the code "CABLE843" : This cable has the same features as the one above, but it's twice as long for $2 more. This discount is available until 11/30.
- Apple MacBook (mid-2017) 12-In. Refurbished Laptops—$999.99 on Amazon (Save 20%) : Who wouldn't want a Macbook? These refurbished 2017 models are $300 off for Nov. 7 only.
- GoPro HERO5 Waterproof Digital Camera—$218.98 on Amazon (Save $81) : This tiny camera can record 4K video and take 12MP photos, and it's down to its lowest price ever. We love that it's so small you can always bring it with you. Plus it's waterproof, so you can literally take it anywhere.
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset Re-certified—$54.99 on eBay (Save $15) : This is the best gaming headset we've ever tested. Right now, it's at a new low price, marking the best sale we've ever seen for a certified refurbished model.
- Logitech MX Anywhere 25 Wireless Mouse—$48.98 on Amazon (Save $20) : This is the best wireless mouse we've tested, and it's down to nearly its lowest sale price.
- Maxboost Car Charger—$8.40 on Amazon (Save $1.59) : If your old car charger requires a lot of wiggling to get a connection, upgrade to the best one we've ever tested for under $10.
- Nintendo Switch 32GB Console—$269.99 on eBay (Save $30) : This is a nice discount for this popular gaming console. We can expect prices to be lower during Black Friday, but if you want to beat the rush, we still think it's a good deal.
- Nintendo Switch Travel Case—$17.74 on Amazon (Save $2.25) : If you got someone a Switch last year, give them a great travel case this year. This is the best one we've tested, and it's a few bucks off too!
- Samsung 65-Inch Q9 QLED 4K TV—$2,499.99 on Massdrop (Save $500) : With incredible picture quality and viewing experience, the Samsung Q9 QLED TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tested. Although it's a bit pricey it's worth it to upgrade your fall TV and sports games, especially at this price. This sale runs until Nov. 10.
- TCL 55-In. Roku 4K Smart TV (2017)—$349.99 on Amazon (Save $30): With 4K and Roku's streaming platform built in, you really can't find a better deal on a low-end big screen TV. At this low sale price, we love this TV, especially for secondary viewing areas like bedrooms, kitchens, or playrooms. It usually costs $380, and originally retailed for $450, so we're loving this sale!
- Vizio 43-In. Class FHD 1080p Smart LED TV—$198 at Walmart (Save $80) : This TV is a great buy for the price, but we recommend using an external streaming device. You don't often see good TVs at this size, either so it's perfect for a small room on a budget.
Kitchen and Cooking
- All-Clad Cookware—Save up to 70% : All-Clad is having a massive factory seconds sale where you can get crazy discounts on some of the best cookware. (Factory seconds have very minor cosmetic damage but are otherwise perfect).
- Contigo Autoseal Stainless Steel Travel Mug—$14.96 on Amazon (Save $5) : Our favorite travel mug is 25% off in universally stunning matte black.
- Cuisinart Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set—$188.13 on Amazon (Save $18) : Our favorite stainless steel cookware set is down to nearly its lowest price ever.
- Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle—$60.83 on Amazon (Save $20) : This is the best electric kettle we've tested, and while it's not the best price we've ever seen, we still think a $20 discount makes it well worth buying.
- Home Depot's Black Friday Appliance Sale (Save up to 40%) : Home Depot is discounting their large appliances, from fridges to dishwashers to to laundry centers up to 40% all month, and if you buy multiple appliances, you can get an extra $60-$500 off. The more you buy, the bigger the savings!
- Lodge 4.6-Qt. Cast Iron Dutch Oven—$54.90 on Amazon (Save $5) : This stunning red cast iron dutch oven is back down to its great sale price. Lodge makes the best cast iron cookware, so you really can't go wrong for your own kitchen or for a loved one.
- Lowe's—Save up to 40% on select appliances : In addition to the discounts, you can get up to $600 in rebates, like at Home Depot, but Lowes is offering these rebates in Lowe's gift cards.
- Opal Nugget Ice Maker—$448 on Amazon (Save $101) : This wildly expensive ice machine makes little nugget ice cubs that are perfect for cocktails and drinks. Right now, its down to its lowest price on Amazon.
- Rubbermaid Oven Thermometer—$5.30 on Amazon (Save $1.71) : This is the lowest price we've ever seen for one of the best oven thermometers we've ever tested.
- Staub 5.5-Qt. Round Cocotte Oven—$259.95 on Amazon (Save $65) : Staub outperformed Le Creuset in our tests, so we're thrilled to see this cocotte for such a great sale price.
- T-fal 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set—$76.78 on Amazon (Save $19.19) : This is the best price we've seen on the best nonstick cookware set we've ever tested.
- Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife—$29 on Amazon (Save $12.25) : Back down to it's lowest price, this chef's knife is our favorite affordable one and perfect for chopping Thanksgiving dinner.
Laundry and Cleaning
- Black+Decker Pivot 20V—$59.89 on Amazon (Save $5.06) : This is a nice discount on our favorite affordable handheld vacuum, which is perfect for quick cleaning touchups during the holidays.
- Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum—$240 on Amazon (Save $159) : If you don't have a lot of room or don't want a giant vacuum, this stick vacuum is one of the best. It usually sells for around $300, but it's on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Dyson V7 Car + Boat Handheld Cordless Vacuum—$182.94 on Amazon (Save $7) : The best handheld vacuum we've ever tested is usually around $190, but right now it's a few bucks cheaper, marking a new low price.
- Home Depot's Black Friday Appliance Sale (Save up to 40%) : Home Depot is discounting their large appliances, from fridges to dishwashers to to laundry centers up to 40% all month, and if you buy multiple appliances, you can get an extra $60-$500 off. The more you buy, the bigger the savings!
- iRobot Roomba 980—$459.99 on eBay (Save $240) : This is the absolute best robot vacuum we've tested (and we've tested hundreds). Right now, you can get it from a reputable eBay seller with a 99% positive rating and over 14k reviews for nearly half the list price. It typically sells for $700 on Amazon and $800 or more elsewhere, so the savings reflects this sale versus Amazon's price.
- Lowe's—Save up to 40% on select appliances : In addition to the discounts, you can get up to $600 in rebates, like at Home Depot, but Lowes is offering these rebates in Lowe's gift cards.
Home and Outdoor
- Amazon Basics Assorted Items—Save up to 20% : If you've ever shopped on Amazon, you've no doubt seen listing for AmazonBasics versions of name-brand stuff. In our experience, the quality is always pretty decent, and the prices are definitely pretty great for the quality and compared to brand-name alternatives. They've got everything from kitchen gadgets and tech accessories to clothing and bedding.
- Amazon Furniture—Save up to 25% : We don't test furniture (yet) but a few of our editors have purchased things from Amazon's furniture brands—Rivet and Stone & Beam—and have all thought the quality was consistently higher than expected, especially given the price. So this sale has us extra excited.
- Houzz Barstool Sale—Save up to 75% : Barstools are among the most popular furniture people buy online, and if you've been waiting for a good chance to snag your dream stools, this Houzz sale is for you. It ends Wednesday, 11/7, so start browsing now.
- Houzz Holiday Hosting Sale—Save up to 75% : If you've got people coming for the holidays and you really don't want your mom to passive aggressively comment on that one small stain on your rug or for your cousin to scoff at your decorative pillows, this sale is for you. It ends on Nov. 10, so start browsing.
- Lowe's—Get up to $50 back on select artificial holiday trees : If you're thinking of investing in a reusable artificial tree this year, get it from Lowe's and get up to $50 back in the form of a Lowe's gift card.
- Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Luggage Set—$99.99 on eBay (Save $170) : Samsonite makes our favorite carry-on luggage, so we were pumped to see this 3-piece set on sale for over 50% off. Plus, it's sold directly from Samsonite, not some sketchy eBay reseller that jacks up the price.
- Serta Mattress Sale—Save up to $900 : Serta is offering discounts up to $400 on their iComfort and iComfort Hybrid Mattresses, and up to $500 on their adjustable bases.
- Sleep Restoration Gel Fiber Filled Pillow—$29.99 on Amazon (Save $10) : Our favorite affordable pillows are back down to the lowest price we've ever seen and are both fluffy and comfortable.
Lifestyle
- 23andMe DNA Kit—$69 on Amazon (Save $30) : This was one of the hottest items for Black Friday 2017, so it's no surprise we're already seeing the price drop.If you're thinking if gifting this to someone, get it early because it sold out fast last year.
- adidas sneakers and clothing—20-30% off on eBay : Get NMD sneakers, altheisure wear and more from adidas in this one-day pre-Black Friday eBay sale. The discounts do look bigger than they actually are, as these items sell for less than the listed eBay price at other retailers, but it's still a good discount. And since everything's being sold on adidas's eBay store, there's no risk of shady third-party sellers.
- Amazon Basics Assorted Items—Save up to 20% : If you've ever shopped on Amazon, you've no doubt seen listing for AmazonBasics versions of name-brand stuff. In our experience, the quality is always pretty decent, and the prices are definitely pretty great for the quality and compared to brand-name alternatives. They've got everything from kitchen gadgets and tech accessories to clothing and bedding.
- AncestryDNA—$59 on Ancestry.com (Save $40) : This popular DNA testing kit matches the lowest price we've ever seen. It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long lost relative.
- Apple Watch Series 4—$389 on eBay (Save $10) : A 2% discount might not seem that great, but for an Apple product, any discount is worth checking out. If you were going to get this as a gift for someone (even if it's you), you could use the extra $10 to get screen protectors or an iTunes gift card.
- Harry Josh Pro Tools x Serge Normant The Volume Kit—$189 on Dermstore (Save $107) : This styling kit features our favorite hair dryer and is a steal considering the hair dyer alone typically retails for $249.
- Wayfair Big Holiday Sale —Save up to 70% off holiday items for your home.
Smart Home
- Amazon Echo Spot—$99.99 (Save $30) : The Spot is our favorite smart speaker with a display, and right now it's under $100 for the first time in months.
- Google Home Mini—$29.99 on eBay (Save $20) : While you can get discounts on 2 or 3 Minis directly from Google, the Mini itself is not on sale there yet. But you can get it from a reputable eBay seller with over 60k reviews and 99.3% positive feedback for just $29.99. We haven't seen a price that good for this smart assistant in quite a while.
- Philips Hue White A19 2-Pack Smart Bulbs—$28.44 on Amazon (Save $2) : If you have Hue lights, you can add to your growing collection and make another room smarter with this 2-pack at a great low price.
- TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug—$16.99 on Amazon (Save $3) : One of our favorite smart plugs is under $20, which is always a great buy.
- Wemo WiFi-Enabled Light Switch—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10) : Stop getting up to turn the lights off with a smart switch that works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and your smartphone.
Parenting (and toys!)
- Assorted Board Games, Video Games, Kids' Books, and Movies—Buy 2 Get 1 Free at Target : This is great chance to snag gifts for all the kids on your list.
- eufy Security SpaceView Baby Monitor —$119.99 on Amazon (Save $50) with the code "EUFYMM88" : This baby monitor displays 720p picture so you can keep a close eye on your little ones.
- Graco Pack 'n Play On the Go Playard—$54.73 on Amazon (Save $5) : This is one of the best playards out there. not only is it the lightest one we tested, but it's also the most affordable, especially now that it's back to the best price we've seen since summer.
- Pikmi Pops—Save up to 38% on assorted options on Amazon : These things are freaking adorable. They look like lollipops but there are sweet little plush toys inside! The surprise pack is only $6.15 as an add-on item. Hello stocking stuffer!
Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.