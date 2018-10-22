636771781780733637-Deals-roundup-Nuggest-Ice-Maker-Nintendo-Switch-blue.jpg
You gotta get those gifts anyway, so why not save money on them?
Reviewed

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Somehow, it's already November. That means snowy weather is here, Thanksgiving is right around the corner, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are close behind, and the holidays are rapidly approaching. Whether you're working through your holiday shopping list or taking advantage of all the holiday sales to stock up on the things you need or just love to window shop all the deals and discounts retailers offer throughout the holiday season, we are here to help.

Here at Reviewed, our product experts have tested thousands of products from big-ticket items like TVs and refrigerators to everyday items like space heaters, cutting boards, headphones, and more. Why? So we can help you avoid spending your hard-earned money on potentially crappy stuff! Even though there are plenty of retailers with great return policies, no one wants to deal with shipping stuff back if they don't have to. And if you're buying something as a gift, you don't want to run the risk of giving someone something they'll hate.

To help you find not only the biggest savings and sales leading up to Black Friday, we're scouring the internet all month long and updating this page a few times a day. So be sure to bookmark us and check back often for new chances to save money before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Our 5 favorite deals right now

  1. All-Clad Cookware—Save up to 70% : All-Clad is having a massive factory seconds sale where you can get crazy discounts on some of the best cookware. (Factory seconds have very minor cosmetic damage but are otherwise perfect).
  2. AncestryDNA—$59 on Ancestry.com (Save $40) : This popular DNA testing kit matches the lowest price we've ever seen. It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long lost relative.
  3. Nintendo Switch 32GB Console—$269.99 on eBay (Save $30) : This is a nice discount for this popular gaming console. We can expect prices to be lower during Black Friday, but if you want to beat the rush, we still think it's a good deal.
  4. Opal Nugget Ice Maker—$448 on Amazon (Save $101) : This wildly expensive ice machine makes little nugget ice cubs that are perfect for cocktails and drinks. Right now, its down to its lowest price on Amazon.
  5. Samsung 65-Inch Q9 QLED 4K TV—$2,499.99 on Massdrop (Save $500) : With incredible picture quality and viewing experience, the Samsung Q9 QLED TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tested. Although this QLED 4K TV is definitely pricey, it's worth it to upgrade your fall TV and sports games, especially at this price, which is one of the lowest we've ever seen. This sale runs until Nov. 10. 

TVs and Other Tech

636770969518683679-gopro-hero5.jpg
Give your kids a camera that can go wherever they do to capture those childhood memories.
GoPro

Kitchen and Cooking

636768379971187979-cuisinart-kettle.jpg
This year, give your loved ones gifts they'll use every day.
Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Laundry and Cleaning

636770973122756780-dyson-v7.jpg
Make sure your home and car are tidy before you pick grandma up at the airport.
Dyson

Home and Outdoor

636770974085697344-Sleep-Resoration-pillows.jpg
After you're done with your holiday shopping, take a well-deserved nap with a brand new pillow.
Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

  • Amazon Basics Assorted Items—Save up to 20% : If you've ever shopped on Amazon, you've no doubt seen listing for AmazonBasics versions of name-brand stuff. In our experience, the quality is always pretty decent, and the prices are definitely pretty great for the quality and compared to brand-name alternatives. They've got everything from kitchen gadgets and tech accessories to clothing and bedding.
  • Amazon Furniture—Save up to 25% : We don't test furniture (yet) but a few of our editors have purchased things from Amazon's furniture brands—Rivet and Stone & Beam—and have all thought the quality was consistently higher than expected, especially given the price. So this sale has us extra excited.
  • Houzz Barstool Sale—Save up to 75% : Barstools are among the most popular furniture people buy online, and if you've been waiting for a good chance to snag your dream stools, this Houzz sale is for you. It ends Wednesday, 11/7, so start browsing now.
  • Houzz Holiday Hosting Sale—Save up to 75% : If you've got people coming for the holidays and you really don't want your mom to passive aggressively comment on that one small stain on your rug or for your cousin to scoff at your decorative pillows, this sale is for you. It ends on Nov. 10, so start browsing.
  • Lowe's—Get up to $50 back on select artificial holiday trees : If you're thinking of investing in a reusable artificial tree this year, get it from Lowe's and get up to $50 back in the form of a Lowe's gift card.
  • Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Luggage Set—$99.99 on eBay (Save $170) : Samsonite makes our favorite carry-on luggage, so we were pumped to see this 3-piece set on sale for over 50% off. Plus, it's sold directly from Samsonite, not some sketchy eBay reseller that jacks up the price.
  • Serta Mattress Sale—Save up to $900 : Serta is offering discounts up to $400 on their iComfort and iComfort Hybrid Mattresses, and up to $500 on their adjustable bases.
  • Sleep Restoration Gel Fiber Filled Pillow—$29.99 on Amazon (Save $10) : Our favorite affordable pillows are back down to the lowest price we've ever seen and are both fluffy and comfortable.

Lifestyle

636767501964155948-HarryJoshHero.jpg
Anyone who dries their hair would love our favorite hair dryer, and your wallet will love the discount.
Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

  • 23andMe DNA Kit—$69 on Amazon (Save $30) : This was one of the hottest items for Black Friday 2017, so it's no surprise we're already seeing the price drop.If you're thinking if gifting this to someone, get it early because it sold out fast last year.
  • adidas sneakers and clothing—20-30% off on eBay : Get NMD sneakers, altheisure wear and more from adidas in this one-day pre-Black Friday eBay sale. The discounts do look bigger than they actually are, as these items sell for less than the listed eBay price at other retailers, but it's still a good discount. And since everything's being sold on adidas's eBay store, there's no risk of shady third-party sellers.
  • Amazon Basics Assorted Items—Save up to 20% : If you've ever shopped on Amazon, you've no doubt seen listing for AmazonBasics versions of name-brand stuff. In our experience, the quality is always pretty decent, and the prices are definitely pretty great for the quality and compared to brand-name alternatives. They've got everything from kitchen gadgets and tech accessories to clothing and bedding.
  • AncestryDNA—$59 on Ancestry.com (Save $40) : This popular DNA testing kit matches the lowest price we've ever seen. It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long lost relative.
  • Apple Watch Series 4—$389 on eBay (Save $10) : A 2% discount might not seem that great, but for an Apple product, any discount is worth checking out. If you were going to get this as a gift for someone (even if it's you), you could use the extra $10 to get screen protectors or an iTunes gift card.
  • Harry Josh Pro Tools x Serge Normant The Volume Kit—$189 on Dermstore (Save $107) : This styling kit features our favorite hair dryer and is a steal considering the hair dyer alone typically retails for $249.
  • Wayfair Big Holiday Sale —Save up to 70% off holiday items for your home.

Smart Home

636770987345729993-Hero.jpg
Give someone you love the gift of an adorable personal assistant.
Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Parenting (and toys!)

636771814438745390-pikmipop.jpg
What kid wouldn't want a giant lollipop that's actually a stuffed animal?
Pikmi Pops

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

The product experts at  Reviewed  have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on  Facebook Twitter  and  Instagram.

Real advice from real experts. Sign up for our newsletter

 

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com