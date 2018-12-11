— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Cyber Monday is here and virtually every retailer out there is pumping out exclusive offers and discounts. It's the biggest online shopping day of the year, and possibly ever.

To help you find the biggest savings and sales, the product experts at Reviewed are scouring the internet all day long, updating this page constantly with new deals on only the best products.

Our Favorite Deals Right Now

  1. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$24 (Save $25.99): This is one of the best Black Friday deals of the year. It's brand new and more than half off. Insane.
  2. AncestryDNA—$49 on Ancestry.com (Save $50): This popular DNA testing kit now beats the lowest price we've ever seen by $10 and will through Cyber Monday (11/26). It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long-lost relative. You can also get it at Amazon for the same price.
  3. Apple iPad (Latest Model) 32GB WiFi Only—$249 on Jet (Save $80): This deal has come and gone across all sorts of retailers, but Jet has it now.
  4. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones—$299 at Amazon (Save $50): These excellent wireless over-ear headphones are famous for their noise canceling abilities, and this is the lowest they've been since August.
  5. Ecovacs Deebot N79S—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This is one of our favorite smart robot vacuums. It has stronger suction than its predecessor, can be controlled through an app, and is Alexa compatible. You can get it for its second lowest price right now. The Target version of this vacuum (same but off by a letter) is available for the same price as well.
  6. Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$119.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The all-new Charge 3 is amazing, and it's never been on sale before now. The battery lasts over a week, it's waterproof, and the design is much sleeker than ever before. No wonder we named it the best fitness tracker of 2018. It's available at Target for the same price too.
  7. Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multicooker—$69.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot model went up $10 from its lowest price, but we still thing it's a good buy.
  8. KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Stand Mixer—$223.99 at Amazon (Save $55): Only a few colors are left at this price on our favorite mixer. It's the same price at Macy's too!
  9. LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
  10. L.L. Bean Weekend Sale—Save 20% on clothing and outerwear with the code "THANKS20." Plus, get a $10 gift card if you spend $50 or more and save 25% on slippers—like these wicked good ones—with code "WICKED25."

Editor's Note: We made a mistake. During Black Friday, we listed a deal on the new, waterproof Kindle Paperwhite. The model on sale is actually the older, non-waterproof Paperwhite. We still think it's one of the best e-readers, but if you wanted the new version, we're sorry if this caused any issues for you. Amazon will accept returns, for a full refund, through Jan. 31.

Tech Deals

TV and Home Entertainment Deals

Laptops and PC Accessory Deals

Kitchen and Cooking Deals

Appliance and Cleaning Deals

Home and Outdoor Deals

Lifestyle Deals

Beauty Deals

Fashion Deals

Smart Home Deals

Parenting, Toys, and Game Deals

