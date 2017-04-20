If you've ever taken part in the marijuana ritual, after a short while you start to experience a growing hunger.

That appetite, commonly called the munchies, has become a stoner right, the plot of movies and somewhat of a tradition in the marijuana world.

The Philadelphia-based company goPuff tracked last year's 4/20 orders and found Ben & Jerry's Half-Baked ice cream was the most popular munchie choice on the day dedicated to weed. The company, located in 16 major markets, delivers convenience store items, including snacks, within 30 minutes.

The rest of the 4/20 munchies list:

1. Ben & Jerry's Half-Baked ice cream

2. Original Sour Patch Kids

3. Swedish Fish

4. Cheez-Its

5. Haribo Gummy Bears

6. Nerds Rope

7. Flamin' Hot Cheetos

8. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

9. Ben & Jerry's Tonight Dough

10. Kit Kats

