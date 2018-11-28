The tragic deaths of celebrities like Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain pique our interest, but the truth is suicide is still shrouded in stigma even as rates increase. But the writers and people profiled in our Surviving Suicide project today want to break that stigma, and talk openly about this issue that touches so many families.

Fighting to understand suicide

When someone we love dies by suicide, we want to know why. And yet it's a question that's often impossible to answer. Laura Trujillo wanted desperately to understand her mother's suicide at the Grand Canyon. She wrote a powerful essay for USA TODAY on how she learned to live without her mom – and without answers.

Laura’s mom was one of a growing number of Americans who die by suicide, the No. 10 killer in the U.S. Yet federal research funding for suicide lags behind that of all other leading causes of death – and even non-fatal issues like sleep or indoor air pollution. Some other major takeaways from the Surviving Suicide project:

A step closer to Speaker Pelosi

Despite a few calls for new leadership, it’s looking better that Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will regain the post of House Speaker. A majority of House Democrats voted to back Pelosi during a Wednesday caucus meeting. Though her bid is uncontested, a number of Democrats who oppose her called for a change in the “status quo.” The final hurdle is a full House vote on leadership in January, where Pelosi needs support from a majority of the full House.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., walks from Democratic Caucus leadership elections on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. Pelosi won support from a majority of Democrats to be House Speaker

Carolyn Kaster, AP

Some romaine reassurance

E. coli worries have you avoiding the crisp crunch of romaine lettuce? Well, the lettuce industry wants to alleviate your fears. Lettuce growers will begin tagging romaine lettuce with new consumer-protection labels to help reassure people that it is safe to eat after a recent nationwide E. coli outbreak. The temporary labels will specifically list where romaine lettuce was grown and when it was harvested. The Food and Drug Administration traced the outbreak to farms on California's central coast and said lettuce from other regions was uncontaminated. The labels will let consumers know what they're buying did not come from a contaminated region.

