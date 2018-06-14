Father’s Day is almost here again, and if dad is a gear head, he'd love nothing more than new tech as his Sunday present. I’m part of that cliche, but if you’re thinking of buying me something, I probably already have it. I can’t wait for holidays to add to my collection.

But I do have several ideas for the father in your life. My father’s day list would have to include a nice drone, gimbal, new camera, soundbar or connected speaker.

Then I’ll top it off with some freebies. Let’s run them down.

GIMBAL:

This is a steadicam for a smartphone that brings cinematic smoothness to anyone’s video shot. I bought my first gimbal two years ago for $550 from DJI, the company that makes drones. The latest edition, the Osmo Mobile 2, costs $125. It’s smaller, easier to use and tote and works with iOS or Android phones. Dad’s videos will look way cooler. He’ll be really happy with this one.

DJI's Osmo 2 gimbal saw a price drop to $129.

DJI

Drone:

Speaking of drones, DJI’s latest edition, the Mavic Air, is a lighter, smaller and cheaper flying camera at $800 than the previous edition, the Mavic Pro, which sold for over $1000.

DJI's Mavic Air drone is smaller and lighter than the Mavic Pro

DJI

It works like a charm, and I never met a dad, or a kid of any size, who didn’t light up at the idea of sending a drone into the sky to act as a personal aerial photographer. If you've got the extra bucks, pick up the DJI accessory "Fly More Combo," which throws in 3 extra batteries. The batteries only last for 15 minutes or so, so if you take the drone somewhere fun, you'll need the extra flying time.

Canon M50 is a great camera for father's day

Canon

CAMERA:

My favorite, all-around travel camera is the Sony RX10IV, which is more versatile than any camera I’ve ever used, but also pricey, at $1,700. More affordable, and equally light and a joy to tote around is the new Canon M50 mirrorless camera. The M50 doesn’t have as many features or the lens of the RX10, but it’s way sharper than a smartphone, and dad will love it. And dad is a vlogger, he'll love this--the M50 has a flip-out video screen, which allow him to compose his shot while talking to the camera. The RX10 and too many other cameras don't have this feature.

The Razer Leviathan was the all-around favorite of our listening panel, who enjoyed its features and sound quality, if not its gamer-centric design.

Reviewed.com / Kyle Looney

SOUNDBARS:

TVs have gotten thinner and lighter, and in the process, the video looks better, while the audio is atrocious. A simple solution is a soundbar, a unit that plugs into the HDMI port, fits under the TV and offers generally three or four speakers. You can now pick up many models on Amazon for $100 or so from brands like Vizio and Samsung that would dramatically improve your sound. I’ve got my eyes set on the new one from Sonos, the Beam, which won’t be out until July. It’s pricier, at $399, but beyond TV, it can also play streaming music, and answer to Amazon’s Alexa.

Amazon Echo, Apple HomePod and Google Home speakers stacked together in the Talking Tech garage

Jefferson Graham

CONNECTED SPEAKER

Is Dad a do-it-yourselfer who might get a kick out having a home automation system that answers to Alexa or Google? You can get an Amazon Echo Plus speaker for $150, and then if you’ve got some more money lying around, pick up the ring video doorbell, the August Home lock and some Philips Hue lights. All turn on and off with voice Alexa commands. Maybe you could help dad put the system together too. The Google Home is just as versatile, and is on sale for Father's Day at $99, or $39 for the Mini. Apple's HomePod sells for $299.

Finally, in the free category, my two favorites:

Jefferson Graham, with brother Jez and father Jerry Graham

Jefferson Graham

Talk to Dad

Use your smartphone and interview dad about his life. Or have him interview you about yours. If you don’t have a tripod, lean the phone against a stack of backs to line up your shot, turn on video mode and capture the greatest gift of them all--your family story. For more detail on this, hit me up on Twitter, @jeffersongraham.

Photos

Take a nice selfie of the two of you, a new family photo, or show up to Father’s Day celebration with a framed father and son, father and daughter or extended family shot. Nothing can put a smile on his face like this. (Or yours as well.)

OK, that one wasn’t free —you'll have to pay for the framing, but so what--memories are priceless, and worth whatever it costs.

Happy Father’s day everyone.

Apple has signed a multi-year contract with Oprah Winfrey as the tech company plows ahead with its plan to grow its services revenue with the help of some original programming.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

And in other tech news this week:

—The unlimited wireless plan wars only lasted a week. Sprint threw down the gauntlet with a too-good-to be-true offer —just $15 a month for one line of service, with unlimited talk, text and high-speed data. So many people signed up, Sprint yanked the promotion Friday night. Now here's what you'll pay for at least 1 line of unlimited talk, text and data: $60 for Sprint, $65 for AT&T, $70 for T-Mobile and $75 for Verizon. The four-line family plans from Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile are $160 monthly, while Sprint charges $100. Cheapskates, we suggest you check last week's newsletter for tips on Sprint alternatives. Here's the link: https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/talkingtech/2018/06/09/what-15-20-get-you-monthly-wireless-sprint-and-others/685653002/

—Apple + Oprah. The legendary TV icon cut a deal with Apple's TV unit to produce programs for viewing via streaming. The former talk show host, mogul (the OWN Network) and actress joins a growing group of huge names (actresses Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Kristen Wig, producer Steve Spielberg, La La Land director Damien Chazelle) working on projects for Apple. The iPhone maker hasn't said in what form these shows will be seen, but the company is expected to launch a new entertainment subscription service to compete with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

—You'll be paying more for video, and subscribing to more services, in the wake of the AT&T/Time Warner merger, which has closed. Mike Snider lays out the land.

—Office updates. Microsoft announced new tools for Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook that will roll out gradually over the next few months. The changes include a collapsed “ribbon” to newly drawn icons, which Edward C. Baig says may help modernize a venerable but aging franchise.

No more hectic mornings looking for keys.

Tile

