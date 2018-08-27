Today's best deals are loaded with gadgets and goodies.

RAVPower / Amazon

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

I love shopping, online or in stores, but I love getting good deals even more. Saving money on something I was already planning on buying makes me feel like I'm really getting good at this adulting thing (which is probably good, because I'm in my 30s). And I'm lucky that my job means I get to help you find those special deals too. Today, I found some great Amazon sales that are actually good discounts on products I'm confident that, if you were in the market for them, you're going to be glad you bought.

1. Our favorite affordable sheets for 20% off

We all deserve a comfortable night's sleep.

Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau

It's always good to have fresh, clean sheets, but they can get expensive fast when you're shopping for quality. These won our award for Best Value among the 11 popular options we tested. They typically cost around $30, come in nearly 30 colors, and are surprisingly comfortable, and right now they're 30% off in white only. Our tester said these were some of the softest and most luxurious sheets she tried, making them as perfect for your room as for a guest bed or pullout couch.

Get the Mellanni Queen Bed Sheets for $19.79 (Save $10)

2. An exclusive discount on a powerful USB-C portable charger

Use the code "REVIEWED058" to save $30 on this charger.

RAVPower

Looking for an easier way to charge your Nintendo Switch when you're away from home and your dock? This portable charger fits the bill, and we got an exclusive code that knocks $30 off the regular price—just enter "REVIEWED058" at checkout.

This USB-C charger can fast-charge your Switch, smartphones with USB-C chargers, and even MacBooks. It has one USB-C port as well as two standard USB ports, so you can charge any other devices you own as well. We loved RAVPower's Turbo Series portable chargers, naming them the best option in our tests, and while we haven't tested this model, we're confident in the brand and think it's a great buy.

Get the RAVPower USB-C 26800mAh Portable Charger for $51.99 (Save $30) with the code "REVIEWED058"

3. The best Kindle at its lowest price (it is refurbished, though)

Finally do all that reading you meant to this summer.

Amazon

Amazon is running a deal on refurbished Kindle Paperwhites that is really impressive. Brand new, the best e-reader we've ever tested sells for $120, and refurbished models are discounted to $100, which honestly isn't the most impressive price difference.

But right now you can get a Certified Refurbished model for just $75, $5 lower than the best price we've ever seen. And Amazon is the one refurbishing their own devices, so it's not like you're getting it used from some random eBay seller you don't know.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite e-Reader (Certified Refurbished) for $74.99 (Save $25)

4. The best tabletop spiralizer back down to its lowest price

Veggies are more fun when they're noodles.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Cooking healthy meals can be a chore, but when you start incorporating spiralized fruits and veggies, it can be a ton more fun (especially if you've got kids). This is the best tabletop spiralizer we've ever tested, and it's a third off right now. You can create zoodles for low-carb pasta in minutes, or thinly slice potatoes to make baked "fries" your whole family will love. I've even made a spiralized apple salad that was to die for. with mine. The possibilities are endless, making it easier to keep your healthy eating on track.

Get the Paderno World Cuisine 4-Blade Spiralizer for $19.98 (Save $12)

5. Super durable USB-C charging cables

Upgrade your USB-C cables.

Anker

When you get your first device that charges via USB-C, it can be a bit annoying that suddenly, all your micro USB and Lightning cables are of no use for that device. Rather than relying solely on the one that came with it, it's good to have a few handy. Right now, Anker is discounting two USB-C Powerline+ charging cables that are braided and capable of charging at high speeds.

The first set connect with traditional USB outlets (the USB A 3.0 ones), and the others have USB-C on both ends and are great for connecting your USB-C devices, such as charging your iPhone X from your MacBook Pro. All deals are available for the red and gray colors only, and the USB-C to C 2.0 cords come with these really nice pouches for easy storage (as pictured on the right above).

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com