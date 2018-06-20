Lester Morales, 27, from Guatemala and his 3-year-old son, José Fernando wait to be transported to a processing center by U.S. Border Patrol after being found near McAllen, Texas on June 19, 2018.

It was a toddler with balled-up fists pounding a mat at a detention shelter in Texas that prompted Colleen Kraft to bolster her criticism of the forced separation of children from their migrant parents.

Kraft, a pediatrician and president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, blasted the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which has separated more than 2,000 children from their mothers and fathers at the U.S. border.

Kraft saw the girl during an April trip to the Lower Rio Grande Valley shelter operated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement.

The girl’s anguish as shelter workers observed from a distance cut an unmistakable image.

"One girl was sobbing, wailing and couldn't be consoled," Kraft said, noting the detention workers were not allowed to comfort the children. "The helplessness we all felt was knowing these children needed their mothers."

But perhaps even more telling was the silence of other toddlers in the room. A couple of kids played with toys, but none interacted with adult shelter employees or visitors. The shelter lacked the chatter and restless activity typically found at a daycare center or preschool.

“There were beds, cribs, blankets and toys,” Kraft said. “Except there were no parents.”

Doctors such as Kraft said that these children, stuck in shelters away from the nurturing embrace of their parents, are likely facing irreversible harm in both emotional and brain development. Even if the Trump administration relents on its zero tolerance policy or if Congress forges a compromise that ends these separations, doctors point to scientific studies that predict long-term consequences for children that experience adverse circumstances early in life.

Colleen Kraft, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, speaks out against force separations of immigrant children

The American Academy of Pediatrics last year issued a policy statement recommending that immigrant children seeking safe haven should not be placed in detention centers. Such stress could trigger symptoms such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder from detention, the group warned.

The pediatricians' and other doctors groups have struck a more urgent tone since Attorney General Jeff Sessions in April ordered a zero tolerance policy for illegal border crossings, including parents who cross the border with children. The influential American Medical Association voted recently to urge the Trump administration to end these separations.

In a followup letter Tuesday to Sessions, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Health and Human Services Services Secretary Alex Azar, the AMA said it's "well known that childhood trauma and adverse childhood experiences created by inhumane treatment often create negative health impacts that can last an individual’s entire lifespan."

“On behalf of the physician and medical student members of the AMA, I am writing to strongly urge the federal government to withdraw its ‘zero tolerance’ policy that requires the separation of migrating children from their parents or caregivers.” - @CEO_AMA, Dr. James L. Madara. pic.twitter.com/sqf6tZTPpd — AMA (@AmerMedicalAssn) June 20, 2018

Kraft said a widely-cited 1998 medical study on adverse childhood events is "the most important" examination of linking early childhood situations to behavioral and chronic health conditions later in life.

Vincent Felitti, a retired San Diego-area internal medicine doctor, led the study on the link between adverse childhood experiences and emotional and physical problems that emerge later in life.

“The thing that most people understand is that what happens to children – including infancy – has a heavy hand playing out later in life,” Felitti said.

During the 1980s, Felitti was running a weight-loss clinic in Southern California. While many obese patients successfully lost weight on a medically supervised liquid-based diet, Felitti was curious when two women inexplicably regained weight. So he asked questions.

He discovered the two women had been sexually abused as children, prompting an ambitious study of how adverse childhood experience affects mental and physical issues later in life.

In all, the study asked about 26,000 adults through Kaiser Permanente's Department of Preventive Medicine whether they’d agree to answer questions about childhood experiences. A total of 17,337 adults, most middle class and many college educated, agreed to participate.

The study asked people whether they had experienced psychological, physical or sexual abuse, lived with a mother who was abused or had family members who were substance abusers, mentally ill, suicidal or imprisoned.

Felitti said the findings showed that children with such experiences would often translate to behavioral actions and medical conditions later in life. As teens, the kids would cope by smoking, drinking alcohol, overeating or taking drugs. And as adults, individuals would more likely experience heart disease, autoimmune disorders and cancer. The association grew stronger the more categories of adverse events a child experienced, the study found.

Felitti said at no time did the study examine whether separation from parents had lifelong consequences. However, he said it’s clear that children who experience adverse events will live the effects decades later.

“We found the strength of the relationship was extraordinary,” Felitti said of adverse childhood events to behavioral and medical affects later in life.

Doctors who regularly treat children separated from family members see the results frequently.

William Van Arsdell,a pediatrician at Mountain Park Health Center in Phoenix, Arizona, said the biggest challenge is building confidence in children who have been separated from their immigrant parents.

Van Arsdell has treated Somalian refugees and immigrants from Mexico and Central America. Van Arsdell's clinic is located in a neighborhood heavily targeted by former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio whose deputies routinely conducted immigration sweeps and traffic enforcement earlier this decade often targeting Latino neighborhoods in metro Phoenix.

The former sheriff was later convicted of violating a federal judge's order that he stop federal enforcement of immigration laws. Last August, Trump pardoned Arpaio, who is now running for the Senate.

Children who lived through these enforcement sweeps are often anxious and reluctant to trust adults. In addition to physical health, they often require counseling.

"It's a slow process, a matter of trying to build confidence in the support system they have in place," Van Arsdell said. "They don't have anyone who really knows them and who they really know and rely upon. They don't have a place of emotional support."

Kraft, of the pediatricians group, worries about the long-term consequences in poor health outcomes that emerge from this federal immigration policy.

“It makes it frustrating because we are inflicting this damage on our kids,” Kraft said. “This didn’t have to happen.”

