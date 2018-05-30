Flooding at Flat Creek in Black Mountain.

Photo courtesy of Nathan West

Thousands of people were evacuated in North Carolina amid mudslides and flooding as Alberto, now a tropical depression, continued its sodden march into the American heartland on Wednesday.

The storm drove pounding rains across a swath of the nation stretching from Alabama to the Great Lakes. Much of the region was already soggy from one of the wettest Mays on record.

In North Carolina, 2,000 people were evacuated for several hours after McDowell County emergency management officials announced that the Lake Tahoma

Dam faced "imminent failure." The mandatory order, which came following localized mudslides triggered by the drenching rains, were ordered pending inspections.

An all-clear was announced about 10 hours later.

"The emergency at Lake Tahoma has been canceled," the county said in a statement. "The engineer has performed a safety inspection and determined that the evacuation order is no longer needed."

Asheville has received 13.26 inches of rain so far this month, making it the city's wettest May on record by more than 4 inches, AccuWeather reported.

"A normal May would be 3.66 inches, so you are talking about almost 10 inches more than normal," senior meteorologist Paul Walker said. "And it continues to rain."

Some spots across western portions of the Carolinas have seen more than 20 inches in just the past two weeks, the National Weather Service said. Two television station employees of WYFF in Greenville, S.C., were killed Monday when a tree fell on their vehicle as they covered the storm in Polk County, N.C.

Just to illustrate how serious the flooding is in western NC: Water swept an NCDOT tandem dump truck off the road overnight in McDowell County. Two people were rescued. Stay off the roads and avoid flooded areas. If you see standing water, turn around. https://t.co/tEKINsy6Px pic.twitter.com/PmHb2qhB0Y — NCDOT Asheville Area (@NCDOT_Asheville) May 30, 2018

Alberto, the first named storm of a hurricane season that won't officially start until Friday, made landfall Monday west of Panama City on Florida's Gulf Coast, delivering heavy rains, surging seas and winds of 45 mph.

The winds have died down, but the rain has continued to plague much of the South. Heavy rains continued to fall in parts of Alabama on Wednesday. But better times are coming, Walker said.

"The very soupy air that has stretched from the Western Caribbean across a half to a third of the U.S. for the last week to 10 days is starting to break up," Walker said. "Things should improve in the next few days."

USA TODAY

