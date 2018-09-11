NEW YORK – Accused Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán won worldwide fame as a daring leader who twice staged breakouts from jails in his home country.

Now he'll try to pull off another escape — to win an acquittal from an American jury who will hear evidence that he helped lead the world's largest drug cartel in shipping tons of cocaine and other drugs into the United States.

Lawyers for both sides will make opening statements Tuesday before the jury of seven women and five men in Brooklyn federal court.

The trial, expected to last as long as four months, is one of the highest-security court proceedings in New York City since the terrorism prosecutions of suspects in the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center and a related plot to bomb city landmarks.

The full name of the 61-year-old man at the center of the high-security trial is Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera. A stocky 5-foot-6, he's been dubbed El Chapo, Mexican slang for "shorty."

Guzmán is charged with 17 criminal counts including drug trafficking, conspiring to murder rivals, money laundering and weapons offenses.

During the early 2000s, he allegedly was a boss of the Sinaloa Cartel, the world's largest drug-trafficking operation. Prosecutors say the enterprise imported tons of cocaine from South America into the United States.

The cartel also manufactured and shipped similarly vast shipments of heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana across the nation's southern border, prosecutors say in Guzmán's indictment.

Guzmán and other alleged members of the cartel laundered billions of dollars in U.S. drug profits and sent the money to Mexico in vehicles with hidden compartments and other clandestine means, prosecutors say.

Hitmen called sicarios allegedly carried out murders, assaults and torture sessions at the behest of Guzmán and other bosses of the cartel.

Guzmán allegedly maintained his leadership role in the cartel even when he was behind bars in his native country.

Allegedly wielding wealth, power and intimidation, Guzmán demonstrated he could not be stopped or held for long.

He was captured in Guatemala on drug trafficking charges in 1993 and was extradited to Mexico for prosecution. He was serving a 20-year sentence in Mexico's maximum-security Puente Grande prison when he allegedly bribed his way to a successful escape in 2001.

He was recaptured in Mexico in February 2014.

Guzmán gained international fame the following year when he escaped from Mexico's maximum security Altiplano federal prison via a mile-long underground tunnel that associates dug to the shower in his cell. The tunnel to freedom came complete with an escape motorcycle inside.

The dramatic breakout triggered a worldwide manhunt that ended in January 2016 in a shootout with heavily armed Mexican military forces in Los Mochis, a coastal city in Sinaloa.

Guzmán initially managed to escape from a heavily fortified home there, but was captured a short distance away.

Arely Gómez González, Mexico's attorney general at the time, said the search had yielded few valuable clues until Guzmán reached out to actors and producers and began planning a movie about his exploits.

A journey to the rugged Sierra Madre mountains by the American actor Sean Penn drew investigators near Guzmán's suspected hiding place.

The U.S. Marshal Service and other federal authorities have taken several security precautions to guard against future escapes.

Guzmán was brought to New York in January 2017 after Mexican authorities authorized his extradition to face trial in Brooklyn.

He has been held in solitary confinement in a Manhattan's high-security Metropolitan Correctional Center, where all of his activities are carefully monitored.

The Brooklyn Bridge, which spans the East River between the New York boroughs of Brooklyn and Manhattan, has been closed to traffic each time that heavily armed federal officials and New York City police have transported him from his cell to the federal courthouse near the Brooklyn Heights and DUMBO neighborhoods.

Federal authorities have taken similar security precautions for jurors and potential witnesses for Guzmán's trial.

The names and other personal information of the jurors have been kept secret. Federal marshals will escort members of the panel to and from the courthouse for each session of the trial.

Prosecutors have held the names of their expected witnesses closely. But there have been signs that at least one of Guzmán's alleged cartel associates may testify against him and provide an insider's testimony about the cartel's operations.

Vicente Zambada Niebla, a son of alleged cartel boss Ismael Zambada García, pleaded guilty to drug charges in Chicago federal court last week in an agreement with prosecutors.

The agreement requires Zambada Niebla to provide "complete and truthful testimony in any criminal, civil or administrative proceeding."

The tight security surrounding Guzmán has extended to his family contacts. Last week, the trial judge denied a defense request to allow Guzmán a brief embrace with his wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, just before opening statements Tuesday.

The denial came months after prosecutors told the court that Guzmán allegedly had been found in possession of written messages to encourage his wife and relatives to implement a secret communication network.

After conferring with the U.S. Marshals Service, Cogan wrote that he was "constrained to deny" the request because it would run contrary to the special administrative measures federal authorities have imposed.

The security has not pleased Guzmán.

"Due to the rules you authorized, I find it impossible to mount my defense in a case that you yourself said is very complex," he told the judge in a February 2018 letter that was translated from Spanish.

Guzmán complained that the security restrictions made it difficult for him to get access to funds needed to pay his attorneys and research needed for the trial.

Guzmán's attorneys include A. Eduardo Balarezo, who represented Alfredo Beltrán Leyva, a Guzmán rival whose family ran a drug trafficking organization. Beltrán Leyva was sentenced to life in federal prison last year.

Also on the defense team is Jeffrey Lichtman, who defended John “Junior” Gotti, son of late Gambino crime family boss John Gotti, in a $25 million securities fraud case in 2005.

