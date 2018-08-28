Screen grab from the GLHF twitch channel of a live stream feed during the EA Madden Southeastern Qualifiers Playoffs video game tournement in Jacksonville, Fla. on Aug. 26, 2018. Four people were reportedly killed and several others wounded on Aug. 26, 2018 after a shooting rampage during a Madden 19 video game tourney in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. A live feed from the Madden NFL 19 tourney was underway and the audio feed was interrupted by the sound of several gunshots.

twitch.tv/glhf

Twitch, the video service that was streaming the Madden 19 competition during Sunday's deadly shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, is reviewing security plans for its October TwitchCon event.

A gunman killed two players and injured 11 others Sunday before taking his own life, police say, at the video game competition event at the GLHF Game Bar along the St. Johns River entertainment complex in Jacksonville.

When the shooting happened, the video game competition was being streamed live on Twitch, the streaming service acquired four years ago by Amazon for $1 billion.

Twitch, which has more than 2 million broadcasters and millions more viewers, has its fourth annual TwitchCon scheduled for Oct. 26-28 in San Jose, California. The event, which sells ticket to the public, will feature esports competitions, cosplay contests and other events.

More: Electronic Arts cancels 'Madden 19' video game qualifiers after Jacksonville shooting

More: Expanding esports industry looks inward – and ahead – after Jacksonville shooting

More: Here are the victims of the Jacksonville shooting at Madden tournament

The broadcaster had already posted security procedures on the TwitchCon website including the notification that attendees would be scanned upon entry, all bags would be searched, and uniformed police and uniformed security guards would be in attendance.

But those procedures are being reviewed for potential tightening, Twitch said late Monday.

"Security at TwitchCon is our top priority and is something we take very seriously at all our events," the company said in a statement. "We regularly review and iterate on our policies and approach in order to provide a safe and positive experience for staff, attendees, and exhibitors. In the wake of yesterday’s tragedy we will be re-reviewing our plans and updating them accordingly."

Last year's three-day TwitchCon, held at the Long Beach Convention Center, attracted about 50,000 attendees, according to OC Weekly.

We are shocked and saddened by the tragedy that took place in Jacksonville today. Twitch and all its staff send our deepest sympathies to the victims, their loved ones, and everyone in our community who's grieving today. — Twitch (@Twitch) August 26, 2018

Statement from Twitch following the Jacksonville shooting about re-reviewing security at TwitchCon, set to take place in October. pic.twitter.com/z3z9NYOqJ3 — Julia 💀 Alexander (@loudmouthjulia) August 28, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com