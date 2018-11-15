USA TODAY NETWORK will receive a grant of nearly $500,000 to bolster coverage of education issues. Funds from the two-year grant, awarded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will be used to establish a national education reporting team at USA TODAY that will collaborate with its NETWORK journalists across the country.

Once established, the team will provide national context to developments in primary, secondary and higher education. It will watchdog state-level education efforts and highlight success stories, connecting the dots for parents and policymakers.

The team’s efforts will leverage the contributions of education reporters throughout the NETWORK with the goal of improving public discussion and debate on critical education issues. Those issues include improving student achievement, teacher development and training and transitioning students from K-12 to post-secondary education.

“USA TODAY NETWORK is uniquely positioned to report on issues affecting students and parents across the country,” said Randy Lovely, vice president for community news at USA TODAY NETWORK. “With reporters at the local level working with the enhanced national team made possible by the Gates Foundation grant, our reporting will provide an extensive view of the state of education in the U.S.”

The work of the USA TODAY education reporting team will be conducted independently of the Gates Foundation; the foundation will not influence content or provide editorial input.

Leading USA TODAY’s education team is Chrissie Thompson, who is based in Spokane, Washington. Thompson is a veteran reporter and editor who covered politics for the Cincinnati Enquirer and the auto industry for the Detroit Free Press. She served as an editor on The Enquirer’s “Seven Days of Heroin” project that won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Local Reporting.

Thompson holds a master’s degree in higher education administration from the University of Michigan and earned her undergraduate degree in media communication from Taylor University. The team will also include two reporting positions which will be funded with proceeds from the grant.

