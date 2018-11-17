Florida deputies stopped traffic Wednesday to pull over driver after driver who had passed a stopped school bus on a multi-lane highway, and a video of the incident has been viewed more than 10 million times.

That video shows bystander and mother Monica Douglas screaming with (at times profane) glee as Pasco County Sheriff's deputies pull over the drivers, WFTS-TV reports. Douglas has prolifically posted on social media about drivers who did not stop for the school bus at that particular stop.

"Go get 'em, boys!" Douglas yells in the video as deputies pull out to ticket drivers.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office posted a separate video Thursday showing body cam footage of the action. In that video, Deputy Justin Smith blocks traffic and directs numerous vehicles that had passed the stopped school bus to pull over.

From the angle Douglas posted, it's clear that drivers continued to pass the school bus, even as deputies blocked traffic further up the road. Douglas taunted drivers as traffic slowed, wishing tickets upon them all.

Previously reported: 3 children killed, 1 child injured after school bus crash in Indiana

Previously reported: Video of deadly Paramus school bus crash shows driver make hard left across 3 lanes

Bodycam footage posted to social media by the Pasco Sheriff's office shows a Florida deputy stopping traffic to pull over numerous vehicles for passing a stopped school bus.

Screen capture of a Facebook post by the Pasco Sheriff's office

The Pasco Sheriff's Office posted a graphic to social media on Thursday that explained Florida laws about school busses stopped on multi-lane highways. It shows that all traffic in either direction must stop for a school bus that is unloading children, unless there is an unpaved median or barrier between the traffic.

"This is to protect the children who are unloading from the bus ... These enforcement actions will continue," the Sheriff's office posted.

Deputies cited 30 drivers in two days, WFTS-TV reports.

The school district that operates the bus stop responded to critics who questioned why a bus stop was located on a busy highway in a statement published by the station: "Unfortunately, we can’t avoid placing bus stops on busy roads. ... No student crosses those roads to get to their bus, though, including at the stop in question. We always pick up 'door-side.'"

Douglas has been posting videos of the bus stop for months, saying that she and other mothers were trying to raise awareness of the potential dangers of the spot. She posted in September that her friend feared for her daughter's life as she boarded a bus.

Douglas has cited school bus stop incidents such as the October crash that killed three children in northern Indiana as a reason for her concern.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com