A woman tried to chase down a plane at an Indonesian airport after arriving late for the flight, according to Channel News Asia and Fox News.

The traveler was heading to Jakarta on a Citilink flight departing from Bali's Ngurah Rai Airport on Sunday morning.

"The passenger was booked on the Citilink flight QG193 bound for Jakarta. She had checked in at 6.27am and had been told that the boarding time was 6.50am," an airport spokesperson said, according to the news sites. "But even after three calls and a final call, she did not turn up at the boarding gate."

Instead, the women broke through security at the boarding gate and ran onto the tarmac in an effort to chase down the plane.

A video of the woman struggling with officials on the tarmac also went viral after being shared on social media and now has over 45,000 views.

"This mother is late boarding & breaks the boarding gate trying to catch a plane," the Twitter user says in a translated tweet. "Imagine what happened if the two officers failed to stop the mother?"

Dapet dari IG orang. Kejadian di Denpasar. Ibu ini telat boarding & menerobos boarding gate berusaha mengejar pesawat. Kebayang nggak apa yang terjadi seandainya kedua petugas gagal menghentikan si ibu itu? 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WxvmTy55NV — Mas Goen | IG: @goenrock (@goenrock) November 18, 2018

The woman was taken back to the airport and booked onto another flight the same day, according to the news sites.

USA TODAY has reached out to the airport and the airline for comment.

More: Passengers reportedly asked to help pay for repair on LOT Polish Airline flight

More: Man arrested after anti-Semitic rant on plane, reportedly saying 'all Jews raise their hands'

Tasty new airport restaurants pop up in Houston, Denver and L.A. At Denver International: Denver Central Market. At Denver International: Denver Central Market's Culture Meat and Cheese counter. At Denver International: Sushi Rama in the Denver Central Market. At Denver International: Tom's Urban Cafe and Tivoli Brewery. At Houston Bush Intercontinental: Tanglewood Grille. At Houston Bush Intercontinental: Veggie appetizer with whipped chive dip and giant pretzel at Tanglewood Grille. At Houston Bush Intercontinental: Fresh-made pasta and pizza at Gavi. At Houston Bush Intercontinental: Yume. At Houston Bush Intercontinental: Instagrammable waving cats at Yume. At Houston Bush Intercontinental: Q Texas BBQ Smokehouse. At Houston Bush Intercontinental: Q Texas BBQ can also be ordered to go. At Houston Bush Intercontinental: Q Texas BBQ. At Los Angeles International, Terminal 1: Urth Caffe and Bar.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com