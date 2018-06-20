Volvo is opening its first U.S. automotive plant — a $1.1 billion factory in Charleston, South Carolina — in a serendipitous stroke amid concerns about a trade war undermining foreign imports.

The Chinese-owned Swedish automaker plans to have 1,500 workers at the plant by the end of 2018 and eventually expects to locate about 4,000 jobs there.

At full capacity, the 2.3 million-square-foot Charleston plant will be capable of making 150,000 vehicles per year. Productions starts in the fall.

The automaker will initially make the S60 sedan at the facility, insulating that car from President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on imported vehicles. In 2021, the plant will also begin assembling the Volvo XC90 SUV.

The factory's cars will be sold in the U.S. and exported to foreign markets.

Plant construction started in 2015, long before any serious threats of tariffs bolstering the economic incentive of assembling vehicles in the U.S.

But the benefits of making cars in the U.S. were already taking shape when Volvo initially set its signs on South Carolina. Global automakers are increasingly making vehicles in the markets where they sell them because it allows them to minimize shipping costs and avoid foreign currency volatility.

There's still a risk that cars exported from the U.S. to foreign markets, such as the S60, could be hit by tariffs in China or elsewhere, as foreign trading partners respond to Trump's moves.

The plant's completion is believed to mark the first new major automotive assembly plant to open in the U.S. since Volkswagen launched its only U.S. factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 2011.

It also marks the continued expansion of South Carolina's auto industry. The state already has a BMW plant in Spartanburg and is getting a Mercedes-Benz van factory in North Charleston.

Automakers have been attracted to the state's low-tax environment and low-cost labor.

Volvo's first U.S. assembly plant is located in Charleston, South Carolina.

