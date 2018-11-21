The normally restrained Chief Justice John Roberts took issue on Wednesday with President Donald Trump's characterization of a federal judge who ruled against his administration as an "Obama judge."

"We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges," Roberts said in a statement. "What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them."

"That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for."

Roberts issued the statement in response to a request from The Associated Press after Trump's comment about U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco, who on Monday blocked the Trump administration's effort to keep migrants trying to enter the U.S. from applying for asylum.

"Whatever the scope of the President’s authority, he may not rewrite the immigration laws to impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden," Tigar, who was nominated by then-President Barack Obama in 2012, said.

Chief Justice John Roberts poses for a group photo with all nine Supreme Court Justices in the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building in Washington on June 1, 2017.

Jasper Colt, USA TODAY

"This was an Obama judge," Trump said Tuesday after a reporter asked him about Tigar's decision.

The president also decried the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals as a "disgrace" and vowed to "put in a major complaint," although he did not offer specifics.

"Every case that gets filed in the 9th Circuit, we get beaten. And then we end up having to go to the Supreme Court, like the travel ban, and we won," Trump said, referring to his administration's struggle to implement restrictions on travel from a group of predominantly Muslim countries.

The statement was surprising coming from Roberts, a President George W. Bush appointee who has been reluctant to respond to Trump's bellicose comments about the judiciary.

Roberts himself has been a target of Trump's criticisms, calling him a "disaster" during the 2016 Republican primary campaign because of his rulings in favor of the Affordable Care Act.

Contributing: Alan Gomez and Richard Wolf, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

The Supreme Court justices All nine Supreme Court Justices pose for a group photo in the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building on June 1, 2017. Seated from left, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, and Associate Justice Stephen Breyer. Standing behind from left, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr., Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch. Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts poses for a group photo with all nine Supreme Court Justices in the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building on June 1, 2017. Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses for a group photo with all nine Supreme Court Justices June 1, 2017 in the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses for a group photo on June 1, 2017 with all nine Supreme Court Justices in the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch poses for a group photo with all nine Supreme Court Justices June 1, 2017 in the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor poses for a group photo with all nine Supreme Court Justices June 1, 2017 in the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Associate Justice Elena Kagan poses for a group photo June 1, 2017 with all nine Supreme Court Justices in the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Associate Justice Anthony M. Kennedy poses for a group photo with all nine Supreme Court Justices June 1, 2017 in the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. poses for a group photo with all nine Supreme Court Justices June 1, 2017 in the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Associate Justice Stephen Breyer poses for a group photo with all nine Supreme Court Justices June 1, 2017 in the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building.

