Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

Trevor Noah is spotlighted in "Breaking Big" on PBS.

Gavin Bond

TV

Tune in: PBS airs Breaking Big on Friday at 8:30. The show focuses on why and how some of the world's most influential artists, innovators, athletes and leaders got where they are. The first episode features comedian Trevor Noah. Future subjects include designer Christian Siriano, writer Roxane Gay and professional athlete-turned-TV-host Michael Strahan.

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: Love, Simon is out Tuesday. Based on the young-adult novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli, the film follows Simon (Nick Robinson), a gay teenager who is forced to come out when compromising emails are discovered.

Billy Bob Thornton returns in Amazon's "Goliath."

Merie Wallace

STREAMING

Watch: Goliath returns to Amazon on Friday. In Season 2, Billy McBride (Billy Bob Thornton) returns to the law when his friend’s 16-year-old son is arrested for a double homicide. The series also stars Mark Duplass, Morris Chestnut and Ana de la Reguera.

Christina Aguilera's latest album, "Liberation", is out on June 15.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

MUSIC

Listen: Christina Aguilera first album in six years, Liberation, is out on Friday. Singles Accelerate, Fall in Line, featuring Demi Lovato, and Twice were released in May.

"Incredibles 2," hits theaters on June 15.

Disney/Pixar via AP

FILM

Go to: Incredibles 2 hits theaters nationwide on Friday. In this installment, Mr. Incredible (voiced by Craig T. Nelson) is left to care for the kids while Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) saves the day. Other featured voices include Bob Odenkirk, Samuel L. Jackson, Catherine Keener and Sophia Bush.

