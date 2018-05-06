A year without Game of Thrones already has its fans frothing at the mouth for the conclusion. Though the final season of the HBO epic doesn't premiere until 2019, fans are placing bets on who will ultimately sit on the Iron Throne at the series's end.

Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) share the lead, 2-to-1, according to an online betting site Bovada, with many hoping for a happy resolution for arguably the series's two lead characters. They are followed by Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) at 7-to-1, The Night King (Vladimír Furdík) at 10-to-1 and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) at 12-to-1. Fans of the hulking now undead brute The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) have the most to gain or lose with 150-to-1 odds.

If Thrones taught audiences anything, it is to expect the unexpected. In the early seasons, Westeros was plagued with surprising deaths like The Red Wedding that shook popular culture. With Thrones going into its final season, it is anyone's throne.

