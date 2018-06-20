Akemi Vargas, 8, cries as she talks about being separated from her father during an immigration family separation protest in front of the Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. District Court building in Phoenix.

President Trump said he would sign an executive order Wednesday to keep families together while Republican congressional leaders tried to develop an immigration plan to douse the contentious "zero tolerance" policy.

One conservative plan was viewed as unlikely to win House approval. But GOP leaders believe a compromise bill, crafted by House Speaker Paul Ryan, has a chance of passing and could bring a halt to the heart-wrenching images of children separated from their parents at the border.

Both bills would address the separation of families at the border. The compromise proposal would allow an estimated 1.8 million "DREAMers" to apply for a conditional legal visa if they meet certain conditions. If the DREAMers win that nonimmigrant status, then after six years, they would be able to apply for a green card, which would set them on the path to eventual citizenship.

What is the 'zero tolerance' policy?

In April, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a “zero tolerance policy” requiring arrest of all immigrants who attempted to enter the country along the Mexican border without going through legal border crossings. Before that, adults who crossed the border illegally by themselves often faced arrest, but anyone who brought a child with them would not be prosecuted. Sessions says the practice of bringing children became a form of "immunity" he wanted to end. "We cannot and will not encourage people to bring children by giving them blanket immunity from our laws," he said.

Why are children being separated from parents?

Adults arrested for illegally crossing the border are sent to federal court under the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and then placed in a detention center, according to Homeland Security. The children are minors who cannot be housed in detention centers for adults and thus are transferred to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for placement in a juvenile facility or foster care if no U.S. relative can be found.

What's a tender age shelter?

Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children forcibly separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border to at least three “tender age” shelters in South Texas. Steven Wagner, an official with Health and Human Services, told the Associated Press the "specialized facilities" are devoted to providing care to children with special needs and "tender age" children under 13. He said the facilities provide well-trained clinicians and meet state licensing standards for child welfare agencies.

Is crossing the border a felony or misdemeanor?

Most adult immigrants accused of illegally crossing into the United States are charged with illegal entry, a federal misdemeanor that can result in fines and up to six months in prison.

What is the Flores Consent Decree?

Federal law does not mandate family separation at the border. However, the Flores Consent Decree has become a factor in the current situation. In 1985, two organizations filed a class action lawsuit challenging procedures for detention, treatment and release of children of illegal immigrants. The parties reached a settlement in 1997 requiring the release of children to their parents or relatives without unnecessary delay. However, if the child’s parent was determined to be a threat to them or was placed in criminal proceedings, the government must put the child in the “least restrictive” accommodations possible. The parents now face criminal proceedings, and the children require "least restrict" accommodations.

How you can help the children

RAICES is the largest immigration legal services non-profit in Texas focusing on under-served immigrant children, families and refugees. The group is accepting donations for its family reunification and bond fund. Silicon Valley couple Charlotte and Dave Willner's Facebook fundraiser for RAICES has raised more than $10 million from more than 220,000 people. And the Texas Civil Rights Project is collecting donations for its legal fight on behalf of five families.

