Country music's biggest night started early Wednesday morning, as the first winners of the 52nd CMA Awards were announced on Good Morning America.

David Lee Murphy and Kenny Chesney won the Musical Event of the Year category for their collaboration on "Everything's Going To Be Alright," and Thomas Rhett is taking home the trophy for Music Video of the Year for his "Marry Me."

The remaining awards will be announced during tonight's live broadcast, airing 7 p.m. Central time on ABC.

The full list of nominees and winners is below.

PHOTOS: Highlights from the 2018 CMA Awards Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer-songwriter Garth Brooks performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer-songwriter Keith Urban performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Ricky Skaggs and Keith Urban perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georiga Line perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Bebe Rexha (C) performs with Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georiga Line onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (L-R) Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town speak onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, and Mark Wystrach of Midland perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson accept an award onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (L-R) Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Mason Ramsey perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (L-R) Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Chris Janson perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (L-R) Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Mason Ramsey perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood speak onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Lindsay Ell and Luke Bryan perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (L-R) Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum speak onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood speak onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Recording artist Luke Combs accepts an award onstage from Mackenzie Foy and Noah Schnapp during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

WINNER - Keith Urban

Single of the Year

WINNER - “Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton

Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer(s): Vance Powell

“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland

Producer(s): Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer(s): Justin Niebank

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)

Producer(s): Michael Knox

Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Braun

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Producer(s): Willshire

Mix Engineer(s): Serban Ghenea

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

Producer(s): Scott Hendricks, Dan Smyers

Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Juliano

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

WINNER - Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year​​​​​​

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

WINNER - Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the Year

WINNER - Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

WINNER - Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Album of the Year

“From A Room: Volume 2” – Chris Stapleton

Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

WINNER - “Golden Hour” – Kacey Musgraves

Producer(s): Ian Fitchuk, Daniel Tashian, Kacey Musgraves

“Graffiti U” – Keith Urban

Producer(s): Keith Urban, Dan McCarroll, J.R. Rotem, Josh Kerr, Jason Evigan, Greg Wells, Benny Blanco, Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid, Jesse Shatkin, Jimmy Robbins, Oscar Holter, Matt Rad, Eric Valentine, Ian Kirkpatrick, Mike Elizondo, Captain Cuts, Ross Copperman, Dann Huff, Peter Karlsson

“Life Changes” – Thomas Rhett

Producer(s): Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett

“The Mountain” – Dierks Bentley

Producer(s): Ross Copperman, Jon Randall Stewart, Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Song of the Year

“Body Like A Back Road”

Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

WINNER - “Broken Halos”

Songwriter(s): Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

“Drowns the Whiskey”

Songwriter(s): Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson

“Drunk Girl”

Songwriter(s): Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson

“Tequila”

Songwriter(s): Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

WINNER - Old Dominion

Musical Event of the Year

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)

WINNER - “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Dann Huff (Guitar)

WINNER - Mac McAnally (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)

Music Video of the Year

“Babe” – Sugarland (featuring Taylor Swift)

Director(s): Anthony Mandler

“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood

Director(s): Randee St. Nicholas

“Drunk Girl”– Chris Janson

Director(s): Jeff Venable

WINNER - “Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett

Director(s): TK McKamy

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

Director(s): Patrick Tracy

PHOTOS: 2018 CMA Awards red carpet arrivals Singer-songwriters Carly Pearce and Michael Ray attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer-songwriters Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer-songwriter Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Actress Rita Wilson attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Katie Stevens attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer-songwriters Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer Bebe Rexha attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Singer-songwriter Scotty McCreery attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer-songwriter Lindsay Ell attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer Danielle Bradbery attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Actress Alicia Witt attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Lilliana Vazquez attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

