James Alex Fields Jr., the Ohio man accused of killing Heather Heyer during last year’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, plans to argue he was acting in self-defense when he drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters.

Fields faces 10 state charges, among them first-degree murder and malicious wounding, after authorities said he plowed his car into a crowd of people protesting a Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12, 2017. Dozens of people were injured. Heyer, 32, a legal assistant, was killed.

As jury selection in the trial got underway Monday, Fields’ attorney John Hill told a group of prospective jurors evidence will show that Fields “thought he was acting in self-defense.”

Fields, 21, has also been charged with 30 federal counts of hate crimes, which could result in the death penalty. That trial has not been scheduled. He has pleaded not guilty.

Federal prosecutors described Fields as a Nazi sympathizer who has advocated violence against blacks and Jews on social media and who participated in chants promoting white supremacy and racist views during the Unite the Right rally, held to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The indictment said that after the rally was dispersed, Fields drove to where the counterprotest was taking place in downtown Charlottesville and backed up to the top of a hill.

“Fields then rapidly accelerated, ran through a stop sign and across a raised pedestrian mall, and drove directly into the crowd, striking numerous individuals, killing Heather Heyer, and injuring many others,’’ the indictment said. “Fields’ vehicle stopped only when it struck another vehicle ... He then rapidly reversed his vehicle and fled the scene.’’

After the incident, President Donald Trump inflamed racial tensions when he said “both sides” were to blame, a comment some saw as a refusal to condemn racism.

A large news media presence is expected at the trial in Charlottesville Circuit Court, which is scheduled to last about three weeks.

Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed in Charlottesville after being struck by a vehicle during the white nationalist riots, poses for a portrait in a room in Heyer's old law office. (Photo: Keith C Lane, for USA TODAY)

Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, has become an outspoken activist and is determined to keep her daughter's passion alive. Bro now runs the Heather Heyer Foundation, which awards scholarships to students who are passionate about social justice.

"I turned my attention to carrying forth her message," she told USA TODAY in August. "You don’t get to silence my kid and get away with it. I'm going to speak even louder."

Contributing: Caroline Simon, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

