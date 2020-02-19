Annie Chun’s Japanese-Style Teriyaki Noodle Bowls, sold at retailers nationwide, are being recalled because they may contain undeclared peanuts that could lead to serious allergic reactions in some people.

The voluntary recall was launched after the company discovered some bowls that were packaged in outer sleeves indicating Teriyaki Noodle Bowls contain Pad Thai noodles. Those contain peanuts that are not listed on the ingredient list or allergen information.

The recalled 7.8-ounce Annie Chun’s Japanese-Style Teriyaki Noodle Bowls had a UPC code of 7-65667-10387-6 and lot number 12/25/2020.

Annie Chun’s Japanese-Style Teriyaki Noodle Bowls

CJ Foods, Inc.

Anyone who has the recalled food is urged to throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.

There have been no reports of illness due to the recalled products, according to CJ Foods, Inc.

