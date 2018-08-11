Sears Holdings is closing another 40 stores as it aims to survive Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The latest move affects 29 Sears and 11 Kmart locations.
The retailer is already in the process of closing about 188 stores: 142 announced in October that will close around the end of 2018 and 46 announced in August that will close in November.
Taken together, the closures are expected to leave the company with fewer than 500 locations remaining. The company has estimated it has about 400 stores that could be profitable on their own if it survives bankruptcy.
Here's the list of the latest round of 40 stores set to close in February. Sears Auto Store locations alongside these stores are also closing.
Kmart
California
Temecula: 26471 Ynez Road
Illinois
Chicago: 3443 W. Addison
Springfield: 3250 Clear Lake Road
Maine
Waterville: 18 Elm Plaza
New York
Huntington: 805 New York Ave.
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia: 7101 Roosevelt Blvd.
North Versailles: 1901 Lincoln Hwy.
Puerto Rico
San German: Castro Perez Ave. (Pr 122)
Guaynabo / San Juan: 100 Ave. San Patricio
Caguas: Betamces 400, Las Catalinas Mall
Wisconsin
Cudahy: 6077 S. Packard Ave.
Sears
Alaska
Fairbanks: Airport Way
Arizona
Phoenix: 4604 E. Cactus Road
California
Santa Barbara: La Cumbre Plz.
Connecticut
Meriden: 470 Lewis Ave.
Florida
Boynton Beach: 801 N. Congress Ave.
Jensen Beach: 3342 N.W. Federal Hwy. U.S. 1
Idaho
Idaho Falls: 2300 E. 17th St.
Indiana
Michigan City: Marquette Mall
Maryland
Bethesda: 7103 Democracy Blvd.
Michigan
Battle Creek: 5575 B Drive N.
Mississippi
Meridian: 1740 Bonita Lakes Circle
Tupelo: 1001 Barnes Crossing Road
North Carolina
Winston-Salem: 3320 Silas Creek Pkwy.
Nebraska
Grand Island: 3404 W. 13th St.
Nevada
Las Vegas: 4355 Grand Canyon Dr.
New York
Saratoga Springs: 3065 Route 50
Watertown: 21182 Salmon Run Mall
Ohio
Piqua: 987 E. Ash St.
Pennsylvania
Reading / Wyomissing: 1665 State Hill Road
Stroudsburg: 344 Stroud Mall
South Carolina
Rock Hill: 2197 Dave Lyle Blvd.
Tennessee
Memphis: Southland Mall
Chattanooga: 401 Northgate Mall
Maryville: 198 Foothills Mall
Murfreesboro: 1720 Old Fort Pkwy.
Texas
El Paso: 750 Sunland Park Dr.
Longview: Longview Texas Mall
Virginia
Glen Allen / Richmond: 10101 Brook Road
Wisconsin
Janesville: 2500 Milton Ave.