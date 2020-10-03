WASHINGTON — Major insurers are pledging to cover coronavirus tests at no cost to patients.

But those assurances — repeated at a White House meeting Tuesday — may not resolve public concerns about testing.

For one, insurers can't control the availability of the tests themselves.

The U.S. is still short of the capacity to test millions. And what's more, a test for the virus is only part of the process of diagnosing and treating a patient.

Other tests and scans may be needed. Some patients may need to be hospitalized. Still, anyone who thinks he or she is sick should seek medical help.

Insurers also agreed to cover telemedicine services, which will allow patients to be treated without feeling the need to go to a hospital or doctor's office.

Vice President Pence said Monday that more than a million coronavirus tests have been distributed and that another 4 million would be available by the end of the week.

The virus has infected more than 800 people in the U.S. and killed at least 29. New Jersey reported its first coronavirus death Tuesday.