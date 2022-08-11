Department of Justice asks court to unseal search warrant of Trump home

The Attorney General's statement was his first remarks since the FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Thursday that the Justice Department has asked a federal court to unseal the warrant used to search former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence.

Garland, in his first public remarks since the search, reiterated that the Justice Department did not make any public statements on the search and it was the former president that went public with the info.

Garland also confirmed he personally approved the decision to seek a warrant for the search, a decision he said he did not take lightly.

Agents on Monday searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, which is also a private club, as part of a federal investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said. It marked a dramatic escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of Trump, who faces an array of inquiries tied to his conduct in the waning days of his administration.

A federal judge had to sign off on the warrant after establishing that FBI agents had shown probable cause before they could descend on Trump’s shuttered-for-the-season home — he was in New York, a thousand or so miles away, at the time of the search.

Trump, disclosing the search in a lengthy statement late Monday, asserted that agents had opened a safe at his home, and he described their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the West Wing first learned of the search from public media reports and the White House had not been briefed in the run-up or aftermath.

“The Justice Department conducts investigations independently and we leave any law enforcement matters to them,” she said. “We are not involved.”

As Garland made his announcement, President Biden was in South Carolina for a summer vacation with his family.