Banana Boat expands spray sunscreen recall due to benzene

The voluntary recall now includes four batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30.

WASHINGTON — The company behind Banana Boat sunscreen has added an additional batch of spray sunscreen products to a voluntary recall over the presence of benzene.

Edgewell Personal Care Company first announced in July 2022 a voluntary recall for three batches of the Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 after an internal review found "trace levels of benzene."

The company announced this week an additional batch, with the lot code 20301CF, has been added to the recall.

"While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can," the company said in a release.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. According to the National Cancer Institute, exposure to it can increase the risk of developing leukemia and other blood disorders.

The recall only covers the four batches listed below. The lot codes can be located on the bottom of the can.

Recalled batches for 6 oz. Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30:

- Lot code 20301CF, expiration date Sept. 2023

- Lot code 20016AF, expiration date Dec. 2022

- Lot code 20084BF, expiration date Feb. 2023

- Lot code 21139AF, expiration date April 2024

The products were distributed nationwide in the United States through various retailers and online, Edgewell said. Retailers have been notified and customers can get a full refund through Banana Boat's website or by calling 1-888-686-3988.

Edgewell encouraged any customers with the listed products to throw them out. The company said it hasn't received any reports of adverse effects from the batches.