Sen. Ben Ray Luján: 'Absolute honor to be back' after stroke

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico returned to Congress on Thursday for the first time since he had a stroke, which kept him away from Washington for weeks and temporarily weakened Democrat's hold on power in the equally divided Senate.

Luján received a standing ovation as he entered a morning hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. Teary-eyed, he thanked colleagues for their support and told them: “It’s an absolute honor to be back.”

“Every one of you that sent me notes, that sent videos, and all the prayers -- it worked,” Luján said.

Luján, 49, began experiencing dizziness and fatigue on Jan. 27 and checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe, New Mexico, his office said. He was diagnosed as having had a stroke in the cerebellum and he had surgery to ease swelling in his brain.

Senator Ben Ray Luján receives a standing ovation upon his return to the Senate.



His sudden absence had put new strain on Democrats’ fragile 50-50 majority in the Senate, leaving them without full day-to-day control of the chamber and putting President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda and Supreme Court nomination in doubt. But Luján, in a video message in February. vowed to return after a few weeks of recovery at inpatient rehabilitation facility.

In a 50-50 Senate, Luján’s vote could prove critical if Democrats have to confirm Supreme Court nominee Kentanji Brown Jackson without the help of Republicans. His return could also help jump-start work on other legislation and nominations that Republicans oppose.

Elected to the Senate in 2020, Luján is a quiet but well-known lawmaker on Capitol Hill who helped lead Democrats to the House majority with its record-breaking class of freshmen recruits heading the campaign committee during the 2018 election year. Senators of both parties had been pulling for his recovery.