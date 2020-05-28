Hundreds march at Justice for George rally in downtown Houston

HOUSTON — A "Justice for George" rally organized by "Black Lives Matter" is underway in downtown Houston.
Hundreds marched from Discovery Green to Houston City Hall Friday afternoon in memory of George Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
Several marchers carried signs and chanted "No justice, no peace," and other rallying cries along the way.
At City Hall, they shouted "I can't breathe" in reference to Floyd's pleas for help as former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck.
Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter Friday.
Houston police dressed in riot gear kept watch during the rally but there have been no reports of problems.
Floyd's death hits close to home because he grew up in the Third Ward. A lot of Houstonians knew him and he still has family here.
BLM organizers say "people are angry" and what happened to Floyd has to fuel change.
"My message to everybody who's coming is this a community event, a family event, it ain't just to express our anger, but we have to get together to truly get something done," said Ashton Woods, with Black Lives Matter Houston.
Woods says some of Floyd's family members may attend the rally.
Houston police said they are in close dialogue with organizers to ensure everyone stays safe and everyone's First Amendment rights are respected.
HPD tells KHOU 11 News they will have uniformed officers and plain-clothed officers at the protest.
On Wednesday, HPD Chief Art Acevedo asked protesters to keep things peaceful to truly honor Floyd's life.
They will be providing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and practicing social distancing to help keep everyone safe who comes to protest.
Protests have become violent in Minneapolis, Los Angeles and other cities.
