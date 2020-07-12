Bob Dylan sells his entire catalog of songs to Universal Music

WASHINGTON — Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which reaches back 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group.
The deal covers 600 song copyrights including “Blowin’ In The Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” and “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “Tangled Up In Blue."
Dylan has sold more than 125 million records globally after he got his start in the early 1960s in New York City’s Greenwich Village folk music scene. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, the first songwriter to receive such a distinction.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but the New York Times said it is estimated to be worth more than $300 million.
"To represent the body of work of one of the greatest songwriters of all time - whose cultural importance can’t be overstated - is both a privilege and a responsibility," Universal Music Publishing Group CEO Jody Gerson said in a statement. "The UMPG global team is honored to be Bob Dylan’s publishing partner and I especially want to acknowledge Marc Cimino whose passion and perseverance were instrumental in bringing this opportunity to us. We look forward to working with Bob and the team in ensuring his artistry continues to reach and inspire generations of fans, recording artists and songwriters around the world.”