Border wall contractors told to stop construction by Wednesday, lawmaker says

WASHINGTON — A congressman from Texas says contractors working on the border wall have officially been told to stop construction.

On Inauguration Day, President Joe Biden ordered a “pause” on all wall construction within a week.

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar (TX-28) tweeted Monday that all contractors have since been formally notified to pause construction by Wednesday, Jan. 27.

"This is a promising step in our work to halt construction of the border wall and undo the damage that borderlands have experienced these past four years," Cuellar tweeted.

This morning, I received notification that in accordance with President Biden’s executive order, all CBP contractors have now been formally notified to pause construction activities on CBP self-executed projects by Jan. 27. (1/3) — Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) January 25, 2021

Biden's order leaves billions of dollars of work unfinished — but still under contract — after Trump worked feverishly last year to build more than 450 miles, a goal he said he achieved eight days before leaving office.

During the presidential campaign, Biden pledged not to build “another foot” of Trump's border wall. The president has given his administration two months to determine how much it would cost to cancel contracts and whether money could be spent elsewhere.