Bruce Springsteen 2023 world tour: Full list of cities announced so far

NEW YORK — The Boss is hitting the road again, and the E Street Band band is coming with him.
The rockers announced Monday that they will begin an arena tour in February in the United States, followed by stadium shows beginning in April in Europe.
Details on the cities the rockers will visit in the U.S. will be announced later, but it'll be the first time the group has toured since wrapping The River Tour in Australia in February 2017.
“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," Springsteen said in a statement.
The European concerts will begin April 28th in Barcelona, the announcement said. Other stops in Europe will include Dublin, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Copenhagen with the last European show announced so far happening July 25 in Monza, Italy. Concerts in Britain and Belgium will also be announced later.
The North American dates will be split into two segments, with a second leg beginning in August.
The group's last release was the 2020 album “Letter to You."
Full list of tour dates announced so far:
April 28, 2023: Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic
May 5, 2023: Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena
May 7, 2023: Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena
May 13, 2023: Paris, France - La Défense Arena
May 18, 2023: Ferrara, Italy - Parco Urbano G. Bassani
May 21, 2023: Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo
May 25, 2023: Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruijff ArenA
June 11, 2023: Landgraaf, The Netherlands - Megaland
June 13, 2023: Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund
June 21, 2023: Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel Arena
June 24, 2023: Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi
June 26, 2023: Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi
June 30, 2023: Oslo, Norway - Voldsløkka
July 11, 2023: Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken
July 13, 2023: Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken
July 15, 2023: Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
July 18, 2023: Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadion
July 23, 2023: Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
July 25, 2023: Monza, Italy - Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza