SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Authorities say divers have found the body of the last missing victim in a fatal boat fire that killed 34 people off the Southern California coast.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office also said Wednesday on Twitter that authorities are still doing DNA testing to confirm the identities of seven of the victims.

The FBI, Coast Guard and U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles are conducting a criminal probe into the Sept. 2 tragedy.

The Coast Guard has issued safety recommendations, urging the owners and operators of vessels to immediately reduce potential fire hazards and consider limiting unsupervised charging of lithium-ion batteries and extensive use of power strips and extension cords.

