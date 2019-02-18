A brand of the spice blend dukkah is being recalled because some containers may contain glass.

Sid Wainer and Son of New Bedford, Mass., is voluntarily recalling 2.5-ounce containers of Jansal Valley brand Dukkah. It's packaged in a circular tin can with a clear lid and was distributed nationwide.

It has a best by date of August 8, 2020. The lot codes for the cases they come in are L2033968 and the individual cans are L2034198.

Consumers are urged to throw it out.

No injuries have been reported, the company said.

Jansal Valley Dukkah 2.5 ounce can

Sid Wainer and Son / FDA