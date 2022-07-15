Glass pieces found in snack prompts recall in 11 states

People who bought these cashew and trail mix snacks are urged to return them to the store for a full refund.

Several cashew and trail mix snacks sold under four different brand names are being recalled because they may contain glass pieces.

SunTree Snack Foods LLC of Phoenix said no injuries have been reported so far. A customer notified the company they had found glass pieces in the product, SunTree said.

The items were sold under the Happy Belly, Prince & Spring, Harris Teeter and H-E-B brand names. The following is a full list.

Harris Teeter Roasted Lightly Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces

Lot code: 86359

UPC: 072036734884

Best By Date: 7/15/2022 and 7/16/2022

Size: 8 ounces

Harris Teeter Roasted Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces

Lot code: 86687

UPC: 072036734891

Best By Date: 8/2/2022 and 8/3/2022

Size: 8 ounces

Harris Teeter Roasted Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces

Lot code: 88148

UPC: 072036734907

Best By Date: 8/31/2022

Size: 32 ounces

Harris Teeter Tropical Trail Mix

Lot code: 88546

UPC: 072036735003

Best By Date: 9/17/2022 and 9/18/2022

Size: 15 ounces

H-E-B 100 Calorie Packs Lightly Salted Roasted Cashews Halves & Pieces

Lot codes: 88381, 86980, 85745, 86075

UPC: 041220178339

Best By Date: Multiple dates between 6/15/2022 and 9/18/2022

Size: 12.4 ounces

Happy Belly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces

Lot codes: 86381

UPC: 842379195310

Best By Date: 7/14/2022 and 7/15/2022

Size: 40 ounces

Happy Belly Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces

Lot codes: 86311

UPC: 842379195341

Best By Date: 7/15/2022

Size: 16 ounces

Happy Belly Salted Cashews Halves & Pieces

Lot codes: 86400

UPC: 842379195303

Best By Date: 7/14/2022 and 7/15/2022

Size: 16 ounces

Happy Belly Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces

Lot codes: 86310

UPC: 842379195358

Best By Date: 7/13/2022 and 7/14/2022

Size: 40 ounces

Prince & Spring Mountain Trail Mix

Lot codes: 86961

UPC: 814314024153 (inner unit); 814314024160 (outer unit)

Best By Date: 8/25/2022, 8/26/2022 and 8/27/2022

Size: 44 ounces

Prince & Spring Mountain Trail Mix

Lot codes: 86960

UPC: 814314024146

Best By Date: 8/17/2022 and 8/18/2022

Size: 28 ounces

They were sent to retail stores in District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.