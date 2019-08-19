A brand of salmon caviar is under recall because it could contain bacteria that can lead to botulism, a potentially deadly form of food poisoning.

Bellevue, Wash.-based Awers, Inc. is recalling 95 gram cans of Grained Salmon Caviar with a "best before" date of Oct. 7, 2020. It is known to have been distributed to California, New York, Oregon and Washington state, but the company says it may have been distributed to other states and Canada.

The caviar potentially is contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, which the company says can cause life-threatening illness or death.

The company says no Clostridium botulinum has been found, but Canadian food inspectors found below-normal salt content, "which can foster an anaerobic environment which is necessary to breed the Clostridium botulinum bacteria."

Even if it does not look or smell spoiled, consumers are urged to throw it out.

The caviar comes in a tin with a green label, red and white writing, and an easy-open pull lid. “BEST BEFORE OCT 07 2020” is printed on the bottom of the tin.

AWERS

Awers says the only ways to get a refund are to ship it back to them or to destroy it with their permission. They can be contacted on their website, via email at awersinc1@gmail.com or by phone at 425-747-7866.

The CDC says symptoms of botulism may include:

double vision

blurred vision

drooping eyelids

slurred speech

difficulty swallowing

difficulty breathing

a thick-feeling tongue

dry mouth

muscle weakness

If you think you have been poisoned, seek immediate medical attention.