Congressman McCaul faces Chinese intimidation in recent Taiwan trip

Congressman Michael McCaul traveled to meet with President Tsai of Taiwan, where he says Chinese battleships and fighter jets were nearby.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Congressman Michael McCaul, who represents much of the Brazos Valley in the United States House of Representatives, said he recently visited Taiwan to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen.

McCaul, along with other U.S. representatives, traveled to meet with foreign allies of the United States to further understand the military capabilities in countries near the South China Sea.

The congressman claimed that warnings were made against members of Congress to not travel to neighboring countries of China. However, he like many others were not intimidated by the actions the Chinese had made.

When McCaul and other representatives arrived in Taiwan, McCaul said that there were battleships and fighter jets from China's military nearby, which was a show of force and posed as an act of intimidation.

"It was intimidation, kind of a bully tactic. In a way, it's an overresponse and makes them look kind of silly. We want to make sure we're not provoking them and poking the panda if you will, but at the same time, harden Taiwan to make sure an invasion doesn't happen," said McCaul.