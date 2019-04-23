As rescuers continue to sift through the rubble searching for survivors in the aftermath of a 6.1-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Philippines, videos of its destruction are beginning to surface online.

One such video shows water cascading off the roof of a tall apartment building that sways back and forth as the earthquake rocks the city.

The Manila Bulletin reports that the building is called Anchor Skysuites and is located in Binondo, Manila.

The quake has claimed at least 11 lives while 81 people were injured. At least 24 people remain missing in the rice-growing agricultural region, mostly in the rubble of the collapsed supermarket in Porac, according to the government’s disaster-response agency.

More than 400 aftershocks have been recorded, mostly unfelt.

One of the world's most disaster-prone countries, the Philippines has frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because it lies on the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire," a seismically active arc of volcanos and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.