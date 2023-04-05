Dairy Queen announces summer Blizzard lineup

Dairy Queen's summer blizzard menu has new and returning favorites.

DENVER — Dairy Queen is putting its signature ice cream treat on sale.

DQ has announced its Blizzard treat will cost 85 cents this month. The company said it's celebrating the Blizzard being introduced in 1985.

Dairy Queen said the offer is for a small Blizzard and it's only available in the DQ mobile app from April 10 to April 23.

Ice cream lovers can also get a jump on summer at Dairy Queen. The company's popular summer treat lineup is available now at participating locations nationwide.

Summer Blizzard Menu

S'Mores Blizzard (returning)

Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard (returning)

Oreo Brookie Blizzard (new)

Cotton Candy Blizzard (new)

Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard (new)

