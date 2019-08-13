DAYTON, Ohio — Police investigating the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, say the gunman's sister was among the first people he shot, but investigators are divided on whether he intentionally killed her.

Chief Richard Biehl says evidence is so far inconclusive on whether 24-year-old Connor Betts targeted his 22-year-old sister Megan two hours after they arrived at the city's Oregon entertainment district together with a male companion.

Biehl says Betts was very familiar with the district and its night spots and had been there the night before.

He says it's apparent he had a plan for the mass shooting, although why he chose that place at that time is still be investigated.

The FBI is probing the influence of violent ideology on Betts, who police say was obsessed with violence and fixated on mass shootings.

Video made public Tuesday shows him in the Ned Peppers bar, likely casing it. A bouncer is credited with helping keep him out when he returned as a shooter.

