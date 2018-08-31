One of the most poignant moments during Aretha Franklin's funeral involved those who knew her best: her family.

Speaking at the service were nephew Vaughn, niece Cristal, granddaughter Victorie, and grandson Jordan Franklin.

Jordan Franklin was visibly broken as he recalled his grandmother.

"Dear Grandma, I love you. I know in my heart that you’re happy now and that’s all that I care about," he said, choking back tears. "Thank you for loving me. Thank you for believing in me as much as you did. ...

"I'm sad today 'cause I'm losing my friend, but I know the imprint she left on this world can never be removed. ... I know you’ll be watching me from the windows of heaven … Long live the Queen."

Franklin's granddaughter, Victorie Franklin, said that as a child, she didn't understand how important Aretha Franklin was to the word, except that she loved to hear her sing.

Later, she realized that she was proud "to have that running through my blood and that she is a part of who I am."

Cristal, Victorie, Jordan and Vaughn Franklin speak during Aretha Franklin's funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Franklin's son, Edward Franklin, sang "Mercy, Mercy Me," the Marvin Gaye soul hit on the changing earth, in tribute to his mother.

And Franklin's niece, Sabrina Owens, gave a reading of her official obituary.

Franklin had four sons, Clarence, 63, Edward, 61, Ted White Jr., 54, and KeCalf Cunningham, 48.

Kecalf is a Christian rapper, and his son, Jordan, is a music producer whose clients include Ariana Grande.

Franklin's siblings Erma, Carolyn and Cecil preceded her in death.

She has a half-brother, Vaughn, and half-sister, Carl Ellan Kelley.

After her siblings passed, Franklin became the matriarch of the family.

Vaughn Franklin told ABC's Nightline in an interview shortly after her death: “When she walked off stage, she was an auntie, she was a mother, she was a grandmother, she was a cousin. She was everything to the family, and the family meant a lot to her."

Cristal Franklin is a Detroit clothing designer also known as CFranks. She designed a line of T-shirts to honor her aunt.

Aretha Franklin was the Queen of Soul, she said at Friday's service, "but to me she was just my aunt."

