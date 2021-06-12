Passengers help subdue unruly passenger on Delta flight from L.A. to Atlanta

Social media video shows passengers helping get control of the man on Flight 1730 Friday night.

Passengers on a cross-country Delta Air Lines flight Friday night were called into action after a fight broke out between a passenger and someone else, forcing the flight to be diverted.

A Delta spokesperson confirmed the incident happened on Flight 1730 from Los Angeles to Atlanta.

The spokesperson said that the passenger was involved in some earlier issue on the flight, but did not immediately know what sparked the fight or who the passenger was fighting with.

Despite some social media posts suggesting the passenger may have tried opening the plane door or that it was an attempted hijacking, the Delta spokesperson said that was never the case.

Video of the incident can be seen in this tweet (Warning: User's handle has graphic language)

At one point, flight attendants called for able-bodied men on the flight to come help subdue the passenger.

"Thanks to the crew and passengers of Delta Flight 1730 (LAX to ATL) who assisted in detaining an unruly passenger as the flight diverted to Oklahoma City (OKC)," the spokesperson said in a statement. "The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement. We apologize to our customers for the delay and any additional inconvenience this caused."

The Federal Aviation Administration has reported a dramatic rise in cases of unruly passengers in 2021, including an incident a week ago in which a passenger allegedly tried to break into the cockpit of another Delta flight.